Extreme First to Offer Bluetooth and BLE Intrusion Prevention and Wi-Fi Security within a Single Wireless Intrusion Prevention System

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wi-Fi network usage is at an all-time high, and cybersecurity threats have never been greater to mobile- and IoT-dependent work environments. In response, Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, has integrated Bluetooth® and Bluetooth Low Energy Intrusion Prevention (BIPS) detection capabilities into its industry leading Extreme AirDefense™ Wireless Intrusion Prevention System (WIPS). With AirDefense, which today boasts the largest threat detection library in the industry, Extreme was first to offer 24/7/365 Wireless Intrusion Prevention and first to utilize Wi-Fi access points as sensors. By adding Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to AirDefense, network administrators can address growing threats against Bluetooth and BLE devices using proven automated detection, identification, classification, notification, and mitigation capabilities.

Key Benefits:

Execute your IoT plan with confidence – Wi-Fi radios are found in numerous IoT devices, such as manufacturing sensors and patient monitoring equipment. However, wireless IoT threats extend well beyond Wi-Fi. Technology research firm 650 Group estimates that by 2025, the number of wirelessly connected IoT devices will be 59 billion worldwide, far exceeding the expected 28 billion number of PCs, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices. All wireless IoT devices are potential unauthorized entry points into an enterprise network, including Bluetooth and BLE devices.

Trust the most comprehensive Wi-Fi threat detection library – Extreme AirDefense tracks more than 325 known threat vectors, offering the largest threat detection library in the industry. Now, AirDefense is the first major WIPS solution to also offer enterprise-grade BLE security monitoring and protection in addition to Wi-Fi security.

Know what attaches to your Wi-Fi network – With Bluetooth and BLE detection, AirDefense ensures that only sanctioned BLE devices operate within enterprise networks by offering full security visibility, including:

– With Bluetooth and BLE detection, AirDefense ensures that only sanctioned BLE devices operate within enterprise networks by offering full security visibility, including: On-demand Bluetooth/BLE device location support



BLE device location change detection



Rogue BLE Beacon detection



Unsanctioned BLE device detection



Multiple alarms and widgets

Get smarter about how your Wi-Fi network is used – For customers challenged when deploying BLE IoT sensors and tags used for asset tracking, wayfinding, and proximity engagement, BLE LiveView capabilities in AirDefense provide Bluetooth/BLE frame analysis that helps customers understand BLE protocols, services, RSSI, and more. AirDefense offers full support for both the iBeacon and Eddystone protocol stacks.

Available as a standard feature for ExtremeCloud™ IQ Pilot subscribers – Extreme recently made its industry leading AirDefense system available as an essential security application to ExtremeCloud IQ Pilot subscribers at no extra charge, making it simple and effortless for all manner and size of businesses to secure their wireless networks. AirDefense Essentials enables cloud-managed wireless security and visibility with 40+ threat detection vectors, with more coming soon.

Executive Perspectives:

Ali Youssef, Senior Clinical Mobile Solutions Architect, Henry Ford Health System

"Wireless security visibility is paramount in the rapidly growing IoT hospital environment. Henry Ford Health System has chosen Extreme AirDefense as its wireless intrusion prevention and detection platform to protect its airspace comprised of thousands of mobile devices. AirDefense provides us visibility into both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth/BLE devices, empowering our team with a single, proven solution to quickly detect and react to security events."

Steve Leaden, President, Leaden Associates, Inc.

"Our business is built on trust. We work side-by-side with our clients to design, procure, and implement business critical network solutions, and the technology we recommend needs to be as reliable as we are. Demand for Wi-Fi and wireless intrusion prevention systems is growing, especially as organizations adjust to automated and distributed work environments, and Extreme AirDefense delivers an effective, easy-to-use solution that can be deployed on premises or via the cloud. Bluetooth and BLE intrusion prevention are welcome, much needed additions to the AirDefense system and demonstrate that it was designed with customer wants and needs in mind."

Nabil Bukhari, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Extreme Networks

"Our dependence on wireless networks and IoT devices has never been greater and with that comes increased risk – particularly for organizations that rely on IoT to run their business. The addition of Bluetooth and BLE intrusion prevention to AirDefense gives customers a single, advanced, and proven intrusion prevention system to protect their networks, users, and assets from bad actors. Further, adding AirDefense Essentials to our ExtremeCloud IQ Pilot subscription has increased the industry standard for cloud management. Providing a secure environment for users should not be an add-on but a core tenet of any subscription service."

