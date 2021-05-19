Extreme Named as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure for Fourth Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced it has been named as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure for the fourth consecutive year. The company received a 4.7 out of 5 rating as of March 2021 among globally representative customers across multiple verticals, including healthcare, education, and finance.

Gartner defines the Wired and Wireless Access LAN Infrastructure market as "comprising vendors supplying wired and wireless networking hardware and software that enables devices to connect to the enterprise wired LAN or Wi-Fi network." The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing, and/or using the product or service.

Extreme's Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure solutions, including ExtremeWireless™ access points, ExtremeSwitching™ technology, and the ExtremeCloud™ IQ platform, enable organizations to simplify network management through the cloud and provide full network control. End users noted that key reasons for choosing Extreme include excellent customer service and support, ease of infrastructure deployment, and single pane of glass network visibility.

Here is a sampling of what Extreme Networks customers are saying:

"ExtremeCloud IQ is very easy to use and provides an intuitive user interface. On the WLAN side of things, it's a much better tool to use than traditional controller-based systems. Many of the integrated tools provide additional value and insight into our environment. We've used Extreme products for a number of years and have been very happy with their performance, usability, management, and support." – Chief Information Officer, Education

"Extreme Fabric Connect allows for the seamless integration of end to end networking. With the deployment of fabric architecture and next generation VLANs (ISIDs), the end to end configuration, deployment, and auto-attach features while not having to touch the core nodes every time allow for ease of management, advanced security, and micro-segmentation of network services. There really is no going back when you see the power of it." – National Manager, Network Architecture & Automation, Healthcare

"Our experience with Extreme has been excellent. The OS is full featured, intuitive, and stable. The hardware is reliable and provides great flexibility. The management product gives us single pane of glass insight into the network. On the few occasions we need them, the support organization is responsive and proficient. People in our organization don't even think about the network. It has become a utility, like water or electricity. They just assume it is there and working properly." – Manager, Network Services, Education

"Over the last 18 months Extreme has been involved in up to 40 network changes/deployments for our company. From the placement of orders through to GTAC support during multiple deployments, Extreme has provided excellent customer service. They have been on hand to answer queries and provide process documentation and incident resolution." – Project Manager, Finance

"The ease in which Extreme makes locking down a network, securing data, and analyzing data is remarkable. Dollar amounts can't be quantified since support, product, training, make this process a joy. EXOS is fantastic to work with, can't convince me otherwise." – IT Director, Healthcare

"ExtremeCloud is a great network management tool that helps provide great user experience with abilities like access driven controls and advanced Wi-Fi controls. It leverages AI to wireless network experience without the need of IT team monitoring all activities. It is really helpful to optimize and diagnose network resources to automate network management task flows. Overall, it is a highly integrated tool that does not require complex setup or infrastructure." – Project Manager, Services

Extreme Networks was recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Extreme has also been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure for three years in a row.

Executive Perspective

Ed Meyercord, President and CEO, Extreme Networks, Inc.

"Extreme is privileged to be recognized as a Gartner Customers' Choice for the fourth year in a row. One of the best indicators of our success as a company is the response from end users. Extreme believes that network management should feel effortless, and we are both honored and validated by feedback from customers who say we have made their organizations more capable and competitive by making it easier to get the most out of their network."

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner, Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure, Peers, 12 May 2021

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure, Bill Menezes, Christian Canales, Tim Zimmerman, Mike Toussaint, 4 November 2020

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeSwitching, ExtremeWireless, ExtremeCloud, and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

