Extreme Networks and iPEL Announce Amicable Settlement of Patent Litigation

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Extreme Networks, Inc. and iPEL, Inc. jointly announced they have settled disputes concerning their ongoing patent litigation.

In January 2019, Global Innovation Aggregators, LLC, an iPEL subsidiary, filed lawsuits against Extreme Networks and a number of its subsidiaries, asserting infringement of six patents in six separate court cases in Shenzhen, China. Extreme Networks and iPEL are pleased to have reached an amicable agreement, granting Extreme Networks a license to iPEL's entire patent portfolio. Due to the confidentiality of settlement terms, the companies are unable to further comment on this matter.

About iPEL, Inc.

iPEL, Inc. fuels the innovation economy by investing in cutting edge technologies and licensing those technologies to companies that provide great products and services. After securing $200 million in capital in 2017, iPEL built one of the most robust patent portfolios in the world, which covers a wide range of industries, such as consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, networking, gaming, and Internet of Things (IOT). For more information, visit iPEL's website at www.ipel.com.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.extremenetworks.com

