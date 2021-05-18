Extreme Networks Announces Dates for Annual Connect User Conference

Attendees can choose from over 30 unique sessions. The event is an opportunity for customers and partners to get an exclusive look at Extreme's roadmap, as well as advice on how to maximize their investments in Extreme products and solutions. Similar to last year's award-winning event, this year will offer in-depth demonstrations and opportunities to connect with Extreme ecosystem partners. Attendees can also join exciting post-session events, including live music entertainment and a mixology presentation.

Breakout sessions and workshops will be available on demand and cover some of the biggest topics in the industry, including cloud migration best practices, zero-trust security approaches, 5G enterprise and mobile edge strategies, and how to get the most value out of network data:

Finally – You Can Have Cloud Your Way!

When it comes to managing and securing network infrastructure, there used to only be two choices: traditional premises-based software or native public cloud solutions. Dan Dulac , Vice President of Solutions Strategy at Extreme, will explore the pros and cons of infrastructure management options and provide insights that will prepare any organization to operate in an infinitely distributed enterprise.





Major League Baseball leads the sports industry in technology advancements by leveraging cloud, mobility, and analytics. Extreme Senior Director John Brams and Seth Lane , Senior Director of Network Infrastructure at MLB, will discuss why MLB chose Extreme, what solutions are deployed, and how their approach to IT can be leveraged for the enterprise.





Marcus Burton , Cloud and Wireless Architect in the Office of the CTO at Extreme, will cut through the marketing hype to provide an accessible introduction to 5G without all the noise. He'll cover 5G's real-world usage scenarios, spectrum concepts, high-level architectures, timelines, and compare wireless options for enterprise connectivity.





Extreme Networks CMO Wes Durow and Jeevan Patil , Extreme Senior Director of Product Management, will discuss the powerful business insights that can be derived from how people, devices, and applications interact with the network. This user-centric session will address data security considerations as well as how to leverage advanced capabilities like explainable AI/ML.





Zero Trust often refers to users and devices connecting to a network, but what about the network itself? Ed Koehler , Distinguished Principal Engineer at Extreme, will explore advancements in Zero Trust Fabric automation and what it means for Zero Trust practices, as well as insights into what future network security could look like.

Additional speakers include:

Ed Meyercord , President and CEO, Extreme Networks

, President and CEO, Extreme Networks Norman Rice , Chief Operating Officer, Extreme Networks

, Chief Operating Officer, Extreme Networks Nabil Bukhari , Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer, Extreme Networks

, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer, Extreme Networks Carla Guzzetti , Vice President of Customer Experience, Extreme Networks

, Vice President of Customer Experience, Extreme Networks Nora Guzman , Vice President of Product Marketing, Extreme Networks

, Vice President of Product Marketing, Extreme Networks Rob Hale , Director of Infrastructure, Novant Health

, Director of Infrastructure, Novant Health David Henke , CIO, City of Milwaukee

