Extreme Networks Announces Financial Conference Schedule for May 2020
May 01, 2020, 16:05 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced its upcoming conference schedule for May:
- J.P. Morgan Virtual: 2020 TMC 48th Annual Conference
Ed Meyercord, CEO
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
9:20 AM ET and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day
- Craig-Hallum Virtual Institutional Investor Conference
Rémi Thomas, CFO
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day
- Cowen 2020 Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Rémi Thomas, CFO
Thursday, May 28, 2020
12:30 PM ET and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day
Live webcasts from conference presentations will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.
About Extreme Networks:
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
Extreme Networks, and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
Investor Relations and Press Contacts:
Stan Kovler
Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations
Extreme Networks
919-595-4196
Christi Nicolacopoulos
Director, External Communications
Extreme Networks
603-952-5005
SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.
