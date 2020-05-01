Extreme Networks Announces Financial Conference Schedule for May 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced its upcoming conference schedule for May:

J.P. Morgan Virtual: 2020 TMC 48th Annual Conference

Ed Meyercord , CEO

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

9:20 AM ET and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day





Rémi Thomas, CFO

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day





Rémi Thomas, CFO

Thursday, May 28, 2020

12:30 PM ET and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

Live webcasts from conference presentations will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks, and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Investor Relations and Press Contacts:

Stan Kovler Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations Extreme Networks 919-595-4196 [email protected] Christi Nicolacopoulos Director, External Communications Extreme Networks 603-952-5005 [email protected]

