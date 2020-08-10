Extreme Networks Announces Investor and User Conference Schedule for August and September 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced its upcoming conference schedule for August and September:

Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference

Stan Kovler , VP Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit

Rémi Thomas, CFO

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Fireside chat presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

Jefferies 2020 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Virtual Summit

Rémi Thomas, CFO

Wednesday, September 02, 2020

Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

Citi 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Rémi Thomas, CFO

Wednesday, September 09, 2020

4:15 PM ET presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

Extreme Networks Third Annual Connect Virtual User Conference

Wednesday, September 16 to Thursday, September 17, 2020

Virtual keynotes, technical breakouts and demos open to registered participants. Registered investors and analysts will receive additional details for Executive management Q&A sessions in the coming weeks: Register at: https://extremeconnect.co/virtual

Live webcasts from conference presentations will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Investor Relations and Press Contacts:

Stan Kovler Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations Extreme Networks 919-595-4196 [email protected] Christi Nicolacopoulos Director, External Communications Extreme Networks 603-952-5005 [email protected]

