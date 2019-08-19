Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a software-driven networking company, today announced its upcoming conference schedule for September:

D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Technology Conference

Stan Kovler , Executive Director, Investor Relations and Strategic Development

New York, NY

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day

Ed Meyercord , President & CEO

New York, NY

Thursday, September 5, 2019

11:45 AM EDT presentation and available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day

Rémi Thomas, CFO

Minneapolis, MN

Thursday, September 5, 2019

Available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day

Live webcasts from the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

