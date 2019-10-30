Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced its upcoming conference schedule for November and December:

JMP Securities Tech Talk with a Cloud Architect

Alan Amrod , SVP, Cloud & Wireless Products

Please contact your JMP Institutional Sales Representative for details

Friday, November 8, 2019

11:00AM EST conference call



Rémi Thomas, CFO

New York, NY

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

3:40PM EST presentation and available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day



Ed Meyercord , President & CEO

Please contact your Bloomberg Professional Representative for details

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

11:00AM EST webinar



Rémi Thomas, CFO

Scottsdale, AZ

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

11:05AM MST presentation and available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day



Stan Kovler , Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations

New York, NY

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day



Ed Meyercord , President & CEO

New York, NY

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day



Rémi Thomas, CFO

San Francisco, CA

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day

Live webcasts from the Needham and Credit Suisse Conferences will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is the industry's first cloud-driven, end-to-end enterprise networking company. Our best-of-breed technology solutions, from the wireless and IoT edge to the data center, are flexible, agile, and secure to accelerate the digital transformation of our customers and provide them with the fastest path to the autonomous enterprise. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 50,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare, and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

