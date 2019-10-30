Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule
Oct 30, 2019, 07:05 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced its upcoming conference schedule for November and December:
- JMP Securities Tech Talk with a Cloud Architect
Alan Amrod, SVP, Cloud & Wireless Products
Please contact your JMP Institutional Sales Representative for details
Friday, November 8, 2019
11:00AM EST conference call
- Needham Networking, Communications, and Security Conference
Rémi Thomas, CFO
New York, NY
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
3:40PM EST presentation and available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day
- Bloomberg Intelligence Webinar: The campus network is entering a renaissance period
Ed Meyercord, President & CEO
Please contact your Bloomberg Professional Representative for details
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
11:00AM EST webinar
- Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Rémi Thomas, CFO
Scottsdale, AZ
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
11:05AM MST presentation and available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day
- UBS Global Technology Conference
Stan Kovler, Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations
New York, NY
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
Available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day
- Cowen 6th Annual Networking & Cybersecurity Summit
Ed Meyercord, President & CEO
New York, NY
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day
- Barclays Global Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference
Rémi Thomas, CFO
San Francisco, CA
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day
Live webcasts from the Needham and Credit Suisse Conferences will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.
About Extreme Networks:
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is the industry's first cloud-driven, end-to-end enterprise networking company. Our best-of-breed technology solutions, from the wireless and IoT edge to the data center, are flexible, agile, and secure to accelerate the digital transformation of our customers and provide them with the fastest path to the autonomous enterprise. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 50,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare, and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Stan Kovler
Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations
Extreme Networks
919-595-4196
Mary Ellen Cushing
The Piacente Group, Inc
212-481-2050
