Extreme Networks Announces Virtual Investor and User Conference Schedule for May and June 2021

Extreme Networks, Inc.

May 03, 2021, 16:10 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced announced its conference schedule for May and June:

  • Extreme Virtual Tech Talk Hosted by B. Riley
    Nabil Bukhari, Chief Technology Officer & Chief Product Officer
    Monday, May 10, 2021
    12:00 PM ET presentation

  • J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Virtual Conference
    Ed Meyercord, President & CEO
    Monday, May 24, 2021
    11:00 AM ET presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

  • Extreme Networks Third Annual Connect User Conference
    Wednesday, May 26 to Thursday, May 27, 2021
    Virtual keynotes, technical breakouts and demos open to registered participants.
    Registered investors and analysts will receive additional details for Executive management Q&A sessions in the coming weeks.
    Register at: https://connect.extremenetworks.com/ 

  • Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference
    Ed Meyercord, President & CEO and Rémi Thomas, CFO
    Tuesday, June 1, 2021
    3:50 PM EDT presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

  • Craig-Hallum 18th Annual Institutional Investor Virtual Conference
    Rémi Thomas, CFO
    Wednesday, June 2, 2021
    Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

Live webcasts from the conference presentations will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

