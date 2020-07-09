Extreme Networks Appoints Nabil Bukhari as Chief Technology Officer

"Congratulations to Nabil on his expanded role as our new CTO. He has done an outstanding job leading and transforming our product organization. As an inspirational leader at Extreme, we want to leverage his capabilities with an external, customer-facing role in support of our field. We want to showcase Nabil's innovative ideas, thought leadership, and his many talents to our customers, partners, and the broader technology industry," said Ed Meyercord, President and CEO.

Networks are critical to the way our society functions – now more than ever. Under Nabil's leadership, the CTO office will drive an ever-improving experience for customers and end users, furthering the success of Extreme's portfolio and accelerating innovation in the entire networking sector. He will continue to serve as CPO, driving the strategy, execution, and delivery of Extreme's suite of differentiated products and technologies, overseeing a team of more than 1,100 people in product definition, planning, and execution.

"Extreme has made great strides this past year, cloudifying our end-to-end networking portfolio and delivering numerous cloud firsts, such as unlimited data duration for our ExtremeCloud IQ subscribers and cloud hosting from any major cloud provider. This demonstrates Extreme's leadership in democratizing access to technology for our customers and partners, regardless of resource, people, or skills constraints. As Chief Product Officer, I am proud to be part of a world-class product organization that champions simplification. Now, as Chief Technology Officer, I look forward to sharing this message and the results of our work by demonstrating how technology can help society flourish in the face of adversity," said Nabil Bukhari.

Nabil is a global authority on technology and portfolio strategy. He brings over 20 years of experience within the technology sector to Extreme's leadership team, having worked in multiple capacities including sales, engineering, product management, and cloud operations. Nabil joined Extreme as part of the Brocade acquisition in 2017. Prior to Extreme, he held key leadership roles at various companies including Cisco, Seagate, SonicWall, and Riverstone Networks. He has a degree in Engineering and an MBA from London School of Economics, NYU Stern, and HEC Paris.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

