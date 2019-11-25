Extreme Networks Celebrates 'The Extreme Difference' at Inaugural EMEA Partner Conference in Athens

SAN JOSE, Calif. and READING, England, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud-driven networking, hosted its inaugural EMEA Partner Conference in Athens last week. Over 175 partners from across EMEA attended the event which gave them unprecedented access to new product innovations, demos, executives, and sales and marketing strategy. This year's conference also welcomed partners from across the Aerohive ecosystem, following Extreme Network's acquisition of Aerohive in August.

With a priority focus on cloud-driven networking, the agenda for this year's conference gave attendees a thorough briefing on partner programme updates and enhancements, as well as direction on how collaboration with other vendors, including Broadcom, will significantly extend the company's product portfolio.

Also, amongst the packed three-day agenda was the much-anticipated, and keenly contested 'Annual Partner Awards' which sees partners recognised for their outstanding contributions to the success of Extreme Networks' business in multiple categories. Extreme is delighted to announce the following as winners:

Partner of the Year EMEA – Conscia Nederland B.V.

Deal of the Year – Simac Technik CR AS

Services Partner of the Year – Daisy Corporate Services Limited

Marketing Partner of the Year – Bell Computer-Netzwerke GmbH

Cloud Networking Partner of the Year – Wentzo

Extreme Difference Award – NetNordic Communication AS

Partner of the Year UKI – Maintel

Partner of the Year BEN – Securelink

Partner of the Year Southern – ITI SRL

Partner of the Year Spain – Axians

Partner of the Year France – Interdata

Partner of the Year Portugal – Decunify - Soluções de Comunicações, S.A.

Partner of the Year Italy – Aditinet Consulting SpA

Partner of the Year Germany – CMS IT-Consulting GmbH

Partner of the Year Switzerland – HINT AG

Partner of the Year Austria – FAWO GmbH

Partner of the Year EEN – Simac Technik CR AS

Partner of the Year Norway/ Denmark – NetNordic Communication AS

Partner of the Year Finland/Baltics – Viria Security Oy

Partner of the Year Russia/CIS – Vimcom

Partner of the Year Poland – ASCOMP SA

Partner of the Year CSE – Simac Technik CR AS

Partner of the Year Turkey – Sensormatic AS

Partner of the Year Middle East – Qatar Computer Services

Partner of the Year South Africa – ATIO Specialist ICT Services

Partner of the Year Qatar – Qatar Computer Services

Partner of the Year Saudi Arabia – SSBS

The Extreme Partner Program delivers best-in-class solutions and the highest level of customer support to partners and customers. By combining cloud-driven innovation that leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence with proven, high-performance technology, Extreme offers automation, actionable insights, and assurance across the entire enterprise – from the wireless and IoT edge to the data center. Partners and customers can choose from a wide range of cloud-driven hardware and software elements to create strategic networking solutions to support business objectives, improve the bottom line, and put their organisations on a path to the autonomous enterprise.

Executive Perspectives

Sean Collins, Director of EMEA Channels, Extreme Networks

"We are thrilled to take our cloud-driven networking message and 'The Extreme Difference' approach directly to our partners in EMEA this year. It has been a fantastic experience spending the time with our channel partner community, exploring the themes of community and collaboration, and nurturing and strengthening our relationships. Further, we are very proud to recognise excellence in overall sales, innovation, services, and also solution-specific wins among our partners with The EMEA Partner Awards. We had a number of truly worthy participants in every category, but this year's winners proved to be a cut above the rest in the way that they delivered against our shared objectives. We're incredibly fortunate to work with so many great partners in EMEA and I am looking forward to seeing what next year holds for us all."

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is the industry's first cloud-driven, end-to-end enterprise networking company. Our best-of-breed technology solutions, from the wireless and IoT edge to the data center, are flexible, agile, and secure to accelerate the digital transformation of our customers and provide them with the fastest path to the autonomous enterprise. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 50,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare, and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

