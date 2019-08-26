Extreme Networks Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Ingrid Burton

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks Inc® ("Extreme") (Nasdaq: EXTR), a software-driven networking company, announced today that it has expanded its board of directors with the appointment of Ingrid Burton, effective immediately. Ingrid served on the board of Aerohive Networks. She is currently the Chief Marketing Officer at H2O.ai and is a proven executive with more than 30 years of experience building brands, creating demand, and growing businesses.

"We are excited to welcome Ingrid to our Board. She brings a wealth of knowledge to our team, having served as a brand builder and marketing leader driving innovative marketing strategy and transformation for pioneering companies like H2O.ai, as well as some of the world's most established and recognizable technology brands. We look forward to leveraging her marketing insights to elevate our positioning with strategic partners, including the NFL and Broadcom, and help us take share as the top recommended solution for the enterprise campus and edge. In addition, her passion and experience with AI, machine learning, and cloud will help guide us as we work to solidify our leadership in the enterprise, and deliver greater value to our customers, partners, employees, and shareholders," said Ed Meyercord, President and CEO, Extreme Networks.

Ingrid has served as CMO for H2O.ai, a leader in open source AI and machine learning, since 2018. She joined the board of directors at Aerohive in March 2019, and has served as a board advisor at DriveScale, a cloud infrastructure provider, since 2016. Prior to joining H2O.ai, she was CMO at Hortonworks, where she drove a brand and marketing transformation. At SAP, she co-created the company's cloud strategy, led SAP HANA and analytics marketing, and drove developer outreach. She also served as CMO at Silver Spring Networks and Plantronics after a 20-year career at Sun Microsystems, where she was head of marketing. While there, she led Java marketing to build out a thriving developer community, championed and led open source initiatives, and drove various product and strategic initiatives. Ingrid has also advised startups as a marketing expert, including DriveScale, Paxata, and MapR.

"I am excited to join the Extreme Networks board. Extreme has an expanded vision to deliver a broad set of connected cloud solutions for every enterprise. I look forward to helping the team as it works to integrate, differentiate, and market the cloud networking and AI capabilities it has acquired to help customers drive their next generation transformation efforts," Ingrid Burton, Chief Marketing Officer, H2O.ai and Board Member, Extreme Networks.

"Ingrid is a dynamic marketing and business leader with experience working for both established technology innovators and industry pioneers. Her experience building B2B brands and passion for technology, combined with her deep understanding of the cloud and AI industry, will be extremely beneficial as we seek to evolve the company's business model to meet growing demand for cloud-managed solutions and increase profitability in this fast-growing market sector," said John C. Shoemaker, Chairman of the Board, Extreme Networks.

