Extreme Networks First in the Industry to Ship Enterprise Grade Wi-Fi 6E Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks , Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced a new enterprise-grade Wi-Fi 6E access point: the Extreme AP4000 universal wireless platform, capable of operating in the 6 GHz frequency spectrum. Designed for high-density environments such as schools, warehouses, and healthcare facilities, the AP4000 features best-in-class functionality and intelligence, delivering the highest level of client services without compromising security. Extreme's lead customers, including large healthcare providers, are rolling out Wi-Fi 6E technology in environments that demand high performance and reliable wireless connectivity to support a dense device population.

Wi-Fi 6E delivers the fastest Wi-Fi available today, enabling multi-gigabit, low latency connections and new use cases for high-reliability customer experiences, eliminating downtime and reducing the risk of data and privacy vulnerabilities. Extreme is the first company to publicly announce that an enterprise organization has taken shipment of its Wi-Fi 6E access point.

About the Universal Wireless AP4000

Wi-Fi 6E/6 GHz offers three times the available unlicensed spectrum and is currently available in the US and 40 countries. The AP4000 uses the 6 GHz spectrum to deliver high performance in a clean environment with low interference.

The AP4000 leverages advanced security and ML/AI capabilities to meet new demands and challenges on Wi-Fi infrastructure, brought on by new devices, applications, and users. Coupled with the ExtremeCloud™ IQ network management platform, it allows for simplified deployment, management, and highly secure Wi-Fi in high-density environments.

With three 2x2:2 radios, the AP4000 provides high-efficiency, high-performance 802.11ax aggregate data rates up to 3.9 Gbps and operates simultaneously across the 6 GHz, 5 GHz, and 2.4 GHz bands.

Architected with the Broadcom FBAR tri-band filter, the AP4000 enables superior tri-band radio performance across 5 GHz and 6 GHz spectrum without the need for a software or hardware upgrade.

Additionally, the AP4000 offers the smallest form factor enterprise-grade Wi-Fi 6E access point (8" x 8" x 1.5") for aesthetic and flexible placement. It fits easily into Extreme mounting brackets when replacing previous generation access points.

Executive Perspective:

Nabil Bukhari, Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Extreme Networks

"We're extremely proud to say we're the first to deploy an enterprise-grade Wi-Fi 6E access point in a customer environment. Coupled with our ExtremeCloud IQ network management platform, we are providing today's highly distributed organizations with the industry's most advanced cloud-managed Wi-Fi solution. The availability of the 6 GHz spectrum is opening incredible opportunities for new services, allowing organizations to increase reliability and reduce operational expense and risk. Wi-Fi 6E will greatly improve bandwidth, performance, and eliminate the frustration of slow devices and applications."

Pricing and Availability

Pricing starts at $999 USD , $1049 EU, and $1099 in APAC and is available for orders now.

, EU, and in APAC and is available for orders now. Extreme offers a single universal SKU for a simplified sales ordering and deployment and has eliminated the need for country-specific SKUs.

To simplify deployment and network management, the AP4000 can be deployed with Extreme Campus Controllers or with ExtremeCloud IQ.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeCloud, and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

