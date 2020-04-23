Extreme Networks is Proud to be a Part of the NFL Draft-A-Thon

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced it is proud to support the NFL Draft-A-Thon, the NFL's three-day virtual fundraiser that will benefit six charities – selected by the NFL Foundation – that are battling the spread of COVID-19 and delivering relief to millions in need.

Extreme Networks is proud to support the NFL Draft-A-Thon. COO Norman Rice shares details.

The "Draft-A-Thon" will be featured across the live Draft coverage on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network April 23-25, and pay tribute to healthcare workers and first responders in a variety of ways – including raising funds for the work being done to combat the impact of COVID-19. Funds will help support six national nonprofits and their respective COVID-19 relief efforts, including the American Red Cross, the CDC Foundation, Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, the Salvation Army, and the United Way.

The Draft-A-Thon will also be brought to life as a livestream across Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and YouTube on the official NFL accounts. Draft-A-Thon live will be a second screen experience that brings together NFL players, legends, prospects, influencers, and Network talent in an effort to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts. The stream will be hosted by Rich Eisen and Deion Sanders and will be live during all three days of the 2020 Draft.

"As the Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider and Wi-Fi Analytics Provider of the NFL, Extreme Networks is thankful for the ability to participate in this important endeavor," said Norman Rice, Chief Operating Officer, Extreme Networks. "We stand alongside employees, customers, partners, and fellow citizens to overcome the global challenge COVID-19 represents. We're pleased to be a part of the Draft-A-Thon and hope everyone considers donating to this great cause."

For more on Extreme Networks technological support of the Draft-A-Thon, and the company's additional efforts to support people and communities impacted by COVID-19, tune into this video from Chief Operating Officer Norman Rice.

Extreme Networks is the Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider of the NFL, delivering high-density Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi analytics solutions to 25 NFL teams, and during the past seven Super Bowls. This year marks the seventh season of the Extreme-NFL partnership. Extreme solutions are deployed in professional sports stadiums around the world, and at more than 17,000 schools and 4,500 college campuses worldwide, powering digital education initiatives and enabling competitive esports programs.

