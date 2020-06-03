Extreme Networks Named A 'Game Changer' in Sports Innovation Lab Power Play Index

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced it has been named a "Game Changer" in the Sports Innovation Lab Power Play Index. The new market assessment is built from evaluating market data from January 2019 to Dec. 2019. The research identifies technology companies that are best positioned to deliver connectivity for fans and network solutions for stadiums and entertainment venues. Extreme is ranked as the only Game Changer in the index, which charts the top 10 technology providers that offer network connectivity solutions.

The Power Play Index ranks companies in two categories: technology alignment and market validation. Technology alignment measures the "breadth and depth" of each company's solutions related to network technologies including 5G, DAS systems, Wi-Fi networks, and cellular networks. Market validation is determined by what leagues, venues, people, and partners each company is working with to deploy their technology. Extreme was identified as the highest-ranking company for each measure.

Sports Innovation Lab focused specifically on the fan behavior "Connect" for this Power Play Index. Connective technology is required to ensure fans safely experience live sporting events in stadiums and venues. Cashless payments, touchless security and entry, digital signage, remote concession orders, and other features that will allow fans to feel safe returning to stadiums all require strong, stable networks to function.



Extreme is the clear leader in providing connected solutions to enhance the digital fan experience. It is the first to deliver Wi-Fi 6 solutions across the NFL, MLS, and University Stadiums, with customers including the NFL's Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, and Green Bay Packers; BBVA Stadium, home to Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo and the National Women's Soccer League's Houston Dash ; West Texas A&M University's Buffalo Stadium, and Carnegie Stadium and Pavilion and The Arena at Leeds Beckett University.



; Buffalo Stadium, and Carnegie Stadium and Pavilion and The Arena at Leeds Beckett University. Extreme is the Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider of the NFL, delivering high-density Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi analytics solutions to 25 NFL teams, and during the past seven Super Bowls. Its solutions are deployed in professional sports stadiums around the world, and at more than 17,000 schools and 4,500 college campuses worldwide, powering digital education initiatives and enabling competitive esports programs like that at SUNY .



. During Super Bowl LIV, held in February 2020 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Extreme provided all Wi-Fi infrastructure and analytics for the event through ExtremeWireless™ access points and ExtremeAnalytics™ software. This also included its "smart stadium" technology which provided a seamless transition from 5G and 4G LTE Networks to stadium Wi-Fi for Verizon customers at Super Bowl LIV. During the event, a record 26.42 terabytes of data was transferred within the stadium.

John Brams, Director, Hospitality, Sports and Entertainment, Extreme Networks

"Connectivity is integral to the fan experience, from communicating with friends to ordering food to livestreaming games. This was true a few months ago when we launched our Wi-Fi 6 solution and is even more important now that fans need to feel safe attending live games, which will mean cashless payments, touchless entry and more. Extreme Networks is proud to be named as the first market Game Changer, and we look forward to working with our customers across the entertainment industry to help them find success, and advance, as they define their new normal."

Angela Ruggiero, CEO & Co-founder, Sports Innovation Lab

"Enabling strong connectivity in sports venues is a critical step in getting fans back to stadiums. Future index reports will look at other fan behaviors, but we started with connectivity as we believe that is where everyone will need to start as the sports and entertainment industry works to get back to some level of normalcy. Our Power Play Index demonstrates that Extreme Networks is focused on fan connectivity. We hope this research helps executives make data-driven decisions that will allow fans to safely return to the stands."

