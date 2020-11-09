Extreme Networks Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced it is positioned as a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure, published on November 4, 2020, authored by Bill Menezes, Christian Canales, Tim Zimmerman, and Mike Toussaint. This is the third consecutive year Extreme has been positioned as a Leader in this annual research report.

According to Gartner, "A vendor in the Leaders quadrant will have demonstrated an ability to fulfill a broad variety of customer requirements through the breadth of its access layer product family. Leaders will have the ability to shape the market and provide complete and differentiating access layer applications, as well as global service and support. Leaders should have demonstrated the ability to maintain strong relationships with their channels and customers and have no obvious gaps in their portfolios."

Prior to being named a Leader in this report, Extreme was named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure for the second consecutive time. The company received a 4.9 out of 5 rating as of the date of this press release, among customers across multiple verticals, including healthcare, education, and communications.

Since the last Magic Quadrant report published in 2019, Extreme launched ExtremeCloud™ IQ, a machine learning and AI-driven cloud management platform that simplifies onboarding, configuration, monitoring, managing, troubleshooting, alerting, and reporting for wired and wireless network infrastructure devices. The platform is unequaled in its ability to provide administrators with a 360-degree view of device, client, application, and network health and performance. It is the industry's first end-to-end cloud management platform, the first cloud networking management architecture to be both cloud-hosting agnostic and cloud operating system agnostic, and is the first cloud platform to offer unlimited data, setting a new standard for access to cloud data and insights.

Executive Perspective

Ed Meyercord, President and CEO, Extreme Networks, Inc.

"The network has never been more critical than it is today to keep society connected and our global economy running, and cloud-driven approaches are increasingly attractive to customers managing distributed wired and wireless networking environments. We're proud to be named a Leader by Gartner in the Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure market for the third consecutive year, and we believe our expansive, cloud-driven portfolio and customer centricity will ensure our leadership in the market."

Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. ( EXTR ) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeSwitching, ExtremeWireless, ExtremeCloud, and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

