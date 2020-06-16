Extreme Networks Names Joe Vitalone Chief Revenue Officer

"Joe is a results-oriented leader. His experience managing international teams and route-to-market transitions, as well as his impressive record in moving organizations from transaction-based purchasing to subscription models, will be invaluable as we continue to cloud-enable our portfolio and bring the benefits of cloud-driven networking to our customers. We're pleased to have him join Extreme and know he will be a key contributor, driving sales productivity and helping to grow market share, revenue, and partnerships worldwide," said Ed Meyercord, President and CEO.

As EVP and President, Americas Sales and Services for Mitel, and Vice President of Sales and Worldwide Channel Marketing at ShoreTel (later acquired by Mitel), Joe helped these companies reach their all-time stock market and 52-week high. Joe was most recently Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Jemez Technology, where he drove the growth and success of global sales and marketing programs, ensuring that initiatives from both departments were integrated and driving toward the same overall goal of increasing revenue. Previously, Joe served as Chief Marketing Officer at Arrow Systems Integration, now ConvergeOne, and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Razberi Technologies. A technology and sales expert to his core, Joe started his career in sales working for companies including AT&T and Polycom.

"Extreme has built an amazing team and technology portfolio. I look forward to helping our customers and partners leverage the flexibility and insights provided by our advanced cloud networking solutions and helping them move to the cloud at their pace. I am honored to join this forward-thinking leadership team and excited to begin working with our global sales organization to drive Extreme's revenue goals worldwide," said Joe Vitalone, Chief Revenue Officer, Extreme Networks.

Joe is a graduate of Western Kentucky University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.extremenetworks.com

