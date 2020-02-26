Extreme Networks Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud-driven networking, announced today that it has been named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure. The company received a 4.6 out of 5 rating as of February 20, 2020 among customers across multiple verticals, including healthcare, education, and communications. Gartner defines the Wired and Wireless Access LAN Infrastructure market as comprising vendors supplying wired and wireless networking hardware and software that enables devices to connect to the enterprise wired LAN or Wi-Fi network. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service.

Extreme's Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure solutions, including ExtremeWireless™ access points, ExtremeSwitching™ technology and ExtremeApplications™, such as ExtremeCloud™ IQ, ExtremeAnalytics™, and ExtremeControl™– all part of the Extreme Elements™ portfolio – provide organizations simplified network access and management, and full control and visibility. End users cited Extreme's reliable performance, ease of implementation using cloud, and responsive and hands-on support, as key reasons for choosing Extreme.

Here is a sampling of what Extreme Networks customers are saying:

"Extreme has provided the smart solution that we needed with the connectivity performance we needed. Since implementing Extreme wireless, our end user feedback on wireless experience is excellent. It has been an excellent holistic solution over our wireless and wired network that has given us outstanding visibility and control down to an application level." – Dean of Information Technologies, Education

"Extreme Networks partnered with us during a network infrastructure update project, moving from a classic network service-based solution toward a modern application-oriented network fabric solution. Close to zero downtime was a must for us and Extreme Networks was able to deal with this requirement with professionalism and expertise." – Network Architect, Healthcare

"I never thought that I would move away from the network equipment I've used and am comfortable with but once I started using Extreme's products and started working with the people I saw all of the extra value-add other than the rock-solid performance and reliability I demanded." – CTO, Education

"We use Extreme Networks High Density Wireless in a stadium environment. This has unsurpassed performance for our fans. This vendor continues to strive to make this the best wireless in the industry. We could not be happier." – Manager of WAN Administration and Operations, Services

"The setup and implementation of the product was very user-friendly, and the company provided resources to assist. The cloud interface makes management simple and makes scaling straight-forward and simple." – Senior Systems Admin, Healthcare

"This technological solution has been very important to improve our wireless network administration, providing us with the ease of administration from the cloud, the capabilities it has to extend traffic and the security that can be configured." – Analyst, Communications

Extreme Networks was recognized as a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN. Extreme Networks has also been recognized by its customers as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Center Networking and a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure for two consecutive years.

Executive Perspectives

Ed Meyercord, President and CEO, Extreme Networks, Inc.

"The feedback our customers provide directly impacts our business operations, from product development to market expansion. We believe receiving such a high rating from end users on our network performance, cloud infrastructure, and simplified management is an honor. We pride ourselves on offering effortless, cloud-driven networking solutions that help advance digital transformation initiatives for enterprises across every industry. To us, Gartner's Customers' Choice recognition is a testament to that, and this positive feedback will continue to fuel our forward-looking vision and business momentum into the future."

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is the industry's first cloud-driven, end-to-end enterprise networking company. Our best-of-breed technology solutions, from the wireless and IoT edge to the data center, are flexible, agile, and secure to accelerate the digital transformation of our customers and provide them with the fastest path to the autonomous enterprise. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 50,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare, and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks, the Extreme Networks logo, ExtremeWireless, ExtremeSwitching, ExtremeApplications, ExtremeCloud IQ, ExtremeAnalytics, and ExtremeControl are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

