Extreme Networks Reschedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today rescheduled it plans to release financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company will now announce after the close of the market on Monday, May 11, 2020, followed by an earnings conference call and webcast at 5pm ET. The change from Extreme's originally planned earnings date of May 6 reflects additional time required to complete certain quarter-end processes related to matters delayed by COVID-19. We remain on track to file our 10-Q by May 11.

The details for the webcast are:

When: Monday, May 11 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)



Where: http://investor.extremenetworks.com/



How: Live over the internet—Simply log on to the web at the address above. Dial in: Toll Free: 1 (877) 303-9826 or international: 1 (224) 357-2194

Encore Recording: 1 (855) 859-2056 or international 1 (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 5793875

A replay will also be available for 7 days following the call.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release, including statements regarding the company's intention to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q by May 11, 2020, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. There are several important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These include, among others, the impacts of COVID-19 and other factors discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors," in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, the occurrence of certain events or otherwise. As a result of these risks and others, actual results could vary significantly from those anticipated in this press release, and the company's financial condition and results of operations could be materially adversely affected.

Investor Relations and Press Contacts:

Stan Kovler Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations Extreme Networks 919-595-4196 [email protected] Christi Nicolacopoulos Director, External Communications Extreme Networks 603-952-5005 [email protected]

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.

