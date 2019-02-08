Extreme Networks Reveals Record-Breaking Wi-Fi Usage at Super Bowl LIII

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A record 24 terabytes of data was transferred within the stadium during Super Bowl LIII – an increase of 47 percent from last year's NFL championship game and 7x more than Super Bowl XLVIII (in 2014), when Extreme began tracking the data for the NFL's biggest game. The record-breaking increase in fan engagement was analyzed by Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), the Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider of the NFL and the official Wi-Fi Analytics Provider of Super Bowl LIII. Results show fans were largely interacting with social media during the game, and the volume of social data transferred reached 2.83 terabytes – an increase of 9 percent – over last year's Super Bowl LII, with an increase of nearly 9,000 people.

Wi-Fi engagement insights from Super Bowl LIII from Extreme Networks, the Official Wi-Fi Solutions provider for the NFL.

Since Extreme announced its partnership with the NFL in 2014, it has deployed its Smart OmniEdge™ solutions, including ExtremeMobility™ access points and/or ExtremeAnalytics™, software, across 28 NFL stadiums to improve stadium Wi-Fi and support the League's goal of delivering the ultimate in-stadium experience for fans. Extreme has provided data and analytics for the last six Super Bowls, and during that time, the company observed a 650 percent data usage increase, driven by social media activity and video consumption. iTunes, YouTube, ESPN and Instagram were among the most used applications during the game, while Instagram and Facebook were among those driving the most data consumption. Over 21K fans used Instagram, generating over 1TB of data across the Wi-Fi network. It was the top social media app by bandwidth and marks the first time Instagram has surpassed Facebook by data in the Super Bowl. iCloud led all applications in data transfer with 10.8 terabytes transferred.

These insights, powered by ExtremeAnalytics, provide greater visibility into how individuals interact with the game, so technical teams in each stadium can anticipate and support the unique needs of their fans and teams, and take immediate action—from delivering reliable Wi-Fi connectivity so fans can connect to social media or the Gameday App, to offering mobile ticketing, in-seat concessions ordering or location-based offers, or even more advanced applications like biometric payments or virtual reality experiences.

Super Bowl LIII by the Numbers:

Data Transferred: 24.05 TB

24.05 TB Pre- game: 9.99 TB

9.99 TB

Game Time: 11.11 TB

11.11 TB

Post- Game: 2.95 TB

2.95 TB Peak Wi-Fi Data Transfer Rate: 13.04 Gbps

13.04 Gbps Network Spikes

Peak Concurrent Users: 30,605, during half-time show

30,605, during half-time show

Peak Network Utilization: 13.06 Gbps, during halftime show

13.06 Gbps, during halftime show Fan Engagement

Number of Users: 48,845

48,845

Engagement Rate: 69%

69% Most Popular Apps

Most Used Streaming Apps



iTunes





YouTube





Airplay





Spotify





Netflix



Most Used Social Apps



Facebook





Instagram





Twitter





Snapchat





Bitmoji



Most Used Sporting Apps



ESPN





NFL





Super Bowl LIII Fan Mobile Pass





CBS Sports





Bleacher Report

All statistics are available in Extreme's sixth annual Super Bowl Infographic.

Executive Perspectives:

John Brams, Director, Hospitality, Sports and Entertainment, Extreme Networks, Inc.

"Stadium connectivity plays a significant role in elevating the game day experience for fans. From tailgate and kick-off to the final whistle and post-game festivities, data consumption continues to evolve year over year. With a proven track record and many successful stadium deployments, we look forward to continuing our partnership with the NFL for the next two Super Bowl events in Miami and Tampa, respectively."

Aaron Amendolia, Vice President of Information Technology Services, The National Football League

"Extreme Networks is a trusted NFL provider, and has provided industry-leading technology and expertise during the Super Bowl for the past six years. Extreme's analytics software is just one of the many Extreme solutions we count on to ensure a quality game-day experience for our fans. It provides us with valuable insight into how fans are using the Wi-Fi network in real-time, allowing us to enhance their experience while they're in the stadium, and giving us intelligence to inform development of new and exciting fan experiences for the future."

Additional Resources:

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) delivers software-driven solutions from the enterprise edge to the cloud that are agile, adaptive, and secure to enable digital transformation. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 30,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.

