Extreme Offers Industry's First Cloud Networking Solution Available on All Major Cloud Providers

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR) a cloud-driven networking company, today announced ExtremeCloud IQ is fully operationalized to run on Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. With today's announcement, Extreme Networks solidifies its first mover position by being the only cloud networking company concurrently operating ISO/IEC 27001 certified cloud management implementations across major public cloud platforms, as well as in private and on-premises clouds, providing customers with unprecedented flexibility and choice.

The competitive landscape for hosting cloud networking solutions in top public cloud environments:

Amazon Web Services – Extreme Networks and all competitors

Google Cloud Platform – only Extreme Networks

Microsoft Azure – only Extreme Networks

The benefit:

ExtremeCloud IQ subscribers have unmatched choice and flexibility to select and move between cloud hosting providers to align with functional needs and corporate guidelines.

Extreme's global footprint extends across 16 data centers on 5 continents, in 12 countries, allowing subscribers to choose according to geographical requirements. Over 1 million devices are under management in a cloud platform capable of continuous operation (zero-unplanned downtime).

In addition to public cloud options, ExtremeCloud IQ cloud independence extends to customer environments. ExtremeCloud IQ is the only cloud solution that can be managed in a public cloud, private cloud, or on-premises.

ExtremeCloud IQ facts:

ExtremeCloud IQ offers unprecedented cloud choice, the industry's most flexible deployment model and an unlimited data source. Built with ML and AI to assist in collecting data to build, secure, and maintain agile and distributed networks, ExtremeCloud IQ is the only 4 th generation cloud platform on the market today.

generation cloud platform on the market today. ExtremeCloud IQ manages over 1 million network devices with over 8 million connected client devices a day, ingesting 4.6 billion management messages that feed its ML and AI engine. The infrastructure devices under management and the clients connected to them process more than 6 petabytes of data per day.

The platform is available in multiple service tiers. ExtremeCloud IQ Connect provides basic device management and is free with the purchase of any supported hardware platform. ExtremeCloud IQ Pilot builds on Connect features, offering advanced infrastructure management, reporting, and remediation tools, including ML and AI-driven insights and analytics. Pilot subscriptions are $150 /year regardless of device under management, or public, private, or on-premises deployment method.

/year regardless of device under management, or public, private, or on-premises deployment method. Starting July 1 , all new ExtremeCloud IQ Pilot subscribers will have access to unlimited data for the lifetime of their subscriptions. Existing ExtremeCloud IQ subscribers will be upgraded to unlimited data in this calendar year. Extreme's unlimited data offering sets a new standard for access to cloud data and insights that is unmatched in the industry.

, all new ExtremeCloud IQ Pilot subscribers will have access to unlimited data for the lifetime of their subscriptions. Existing ExtremeCloud IQ subscribers will be upgraded to unlimited data in this calendar year. Extreme's unlimited data offering sets a new standard for access to cloud data and insights that is unmatched in the industry. To support compliance requirements such as Global Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR), all ExtremeCloud IQ customers retain the ability to delete any of their data at any time as part of their subscription.

Executive Perspectives:

Nabil Bukhari, Chief Product and Engineering Officer, Extreme Networks

"While others have been talking it up, we have been quietly executing at delivering a cloud networking platform that solves for the long game. Designing, developing, and maintaining choice and flexibility natively is no easy task, but it is necessary to provide our customers with unmatched choice and flexibility to meet the ever-changing needs of their business."

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

