Extreme Reach Partners with BrightLine, Powering Interactive Personalized Advertising for the CTV Landscape

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Reach (ER), the global advertising, analytics and rights management platform built for all forms of TV and streaming video, today announced it has formed a partnership with BrightLine to create frictionless workflows as brands race to leverage the new personalized, interactive advertising and advanced ad formats in CTV/OTT environments. The partnership leverages both companies' strengths -- BrightLine's deep expertise and industry-leading CTV ad technology that provides a wide distribution of engaging experiences for omnichannel campaigns and ER's leadership in brand creative management and integrated workflow through their fast-growing independent ad server.

Extreme Reach Logo

"BrightLine is the originator and leader in interactive CTV ads and, like ER, built their solution in partnership with the sell-side in order to best serve the buy-side," said Tim Conley, ER's CEO and Co-Founder. "Extreme Reach is well known for being the leading steward of creative assets for global brands and the most trusted source of assets for the sell-side, both linear and digital. Under the radar, we've become the fastest growing independent video ad server, with 10x growth in volume over the last three years. Rather than build yet another proprietary interactive creative solution, we believe providing scalable and seamless advanced creative solutions through this BrightLine partnership is the fastest way to bring more value to the world's best brands."

BrightLine customers include leading OTT providers, such as Hulu, Peacock, Discovery+ and more. Extreme Reach's client base includes 93 of the top 100 US advertisers and 86 of the top 100 global brand advertisers. The unified workflow between the two companies provides advertisers working with Extreme Reach access to a streamlined process for pushing interactive CTV ad experiences live on screens. BrightLine's entire publisher roster benefits from exposure to even more leading brands for advertising opportunities.

"Extreme Reach's central position as the largest portal for sourcing and managing brand creative assets was a very compelling reason to enter into this partnership," said Robert Aksman, President and Co-Founder of BrightLine. "Their deep expertise in creative logistics, activation workflow and rights management for global brands is extremely complementary to our offering for premium publishers, making it even easier and streamlined for brands to execute at scale."

The partnership comes at the perfect moment. CTV ad spend in the US is expected to grow to $11.4 billion in 2021, according to a conservative estimate by eMarketer. And according to Aksman, BrightLine is seeing programmatic demand for interactive CTV ads surge 4x to date in 2021, due to agency demand combined with a growing supply.

About Extreme Reach



Extreme Reach (ER) the global advertising, analytics and rights management platform built for all forms of TV and streaming video, moves brand creative at the speed of media to deliver visibility, control and agility to marketers navigating a complex landscape. ER works with the world's leading brand advertisers to connect and simplify the activation of omnichannel campaigns, regardless of the media mix. ER's independent video ad server has seen 10x growth over the last 3 years because it is integrated seamlessly with the brand's creative portal and rights management, making ER the only end-to-end creative supply chain.



Founded in 2008 with a mission to power the world's video advertising, ER has now integrated every essential and interrelated step, from the start of the creative process to ads playing on any screen, anywhere. Today, ER enables the global advertising economy with a single, comprehensive and future-proof platform that returns actionable data, analysis and insight.



Extreme Reach sits at the intersection of AdTech and MarTech. With the recent acquisition of Adstream, the company now operates in 140 countries and 45 languages and manages over half a billion creative brand assets.

About BrightLine



BrightLine is the market leader for data-driven CTV ad experiences, powering Fortune 100 companies with the industry's most engaging and scalable TV solutions in the age of streaming. All leading OTT providers rely on BrightLine's TV-first technology offering to engage their audiences next generation content and ad experiences across broadcast and cable networks, including A&E Networks, AMC Networks, NBC Universal, CBS Interactive, Discovery Networks, Fox Corp, Hulu, and leading OTT platforms, including Roku, Samsung, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation. Learn more about BrightLine at www.brightline.tv .

Media Contact:

Will Vogel

(347) 844-1974

[email protected]

SOURCE Extreme Reach