Extreme Reach Payroll Solutions Promotes Gilbert Galvan to Vice President of Residuals & Business Development

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Reach Payroll Solutions, provider of modern payroll and accounting for TV and film productions, today announced the promotion of Gilbert Galvan to Vice President of Residuals & Business Development. In this expanded role, he will lead the development of new technology to enhance the team's innovative software that simplifies production payroll and the payment of residuals.

Since joining ER in January of 2019 as Director of Residuals based in Los Angeles, Gilbert has successfully developed a next generation residuals system that automates payment, tracking, analytics and reporting of residuals, supporting clients with an innovative solution for managing the complexities of today's entertainment landscape. He's also built a strong residuals team to service clients in the entertainment industry.

Similar to royalties with books, music and other industries, residuals are paid to principal creators and performers involved in the production of TV and feature film works. Calculations of payments are based on numerous complex agreements with industry unions and guilds. For example, stars get paid more at the time of production, but rules have been created to ensure that all covered talent -- and some crew members -- receive a piece of the pie. Renegotiated every three years between the unions and studios, systems for calculating payments consistently require updating. In recent years, as digital channels and streaming services have seen tremendous growth, the rules increasingly reflect the evolving industry.

In addition to his work with the residuals team, Gilbert has put an emphasis on education, ensuring clients and internal team members fully understand the nuances and intricacies of residuals, as well as the business implication of inaccurate production estimates and budget overages.

"Gilbert is a terrific asset both to our team and to our clients, who benefit from his deep expertise in the industry and whose lives are made easier by the systems and technologies he has developed. We look forward to his continued leadership, executing on critical internal and client-driven industry initiatives," said Gaurav Agarwal, Chief Operating Officer, Extreme Reach.

"I'm excited to be developing the resources and technologies -- especially in Residuals estimating, tracking and payment -- that the entertainment industry has needed for so long," said Gilbert. "I'm thrilled to add my expertise to this great team of experienced professionals."

Gilbert's experience includes positions at SAG-AFTRA, Warner Bros. Entertainment, and Entertainment Partners. At ERPS he currently leads relations with the five major unions involved in entertainment productions in addition to guiding development work on residuals systems at ERPS.

When he's not in the office, Gilbert pursues his love of film by stepping behind the camera. His first film, Our Quinceañera, has already won three awards and continues to be screened at film festivals around the world, and is available on Amazon Prime. Gilbert has been active in championing the inclusion of the Latinx community in the film and entertainment industry.

About Extreme Reach Payroll Solutions

Payroll Solutions is a division of Extreme Reach that supports the entertainment industry with innovative, smarter solutions for today's payroll services and accounting needs. Guided by a belief that the winning approach is equal parts people and technology, the team's expertise draws from all corners of the entertainment industry and shares a commitment to outstanding customer service.

Extreme Reach is known for successfully disrupting and transforming legacy workflows in media and marketing for more than 10 years. ERPS is backed by deep resources and unencumbered by bureaucracy. Its modern software is customer-driven, built to meet the unique demands of all types of productions, and architected to be future-ready no matter what comes next.

With its headquarters in California and teams covering every region of North America, ERPS addresses payroll, taxes, benefits, residuals, production incentives, accounting and more, across all 50 states and Canada.

