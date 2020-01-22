Extreme Reach Production Solutions Names Flo Mitchell-Brown Head of Industry Engagement

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ER Production Solutions , the division of Extreme Reach that provides payroll, accounting and labor relations for production casts and crews across the entertainment industry, today announced that industry veteran Flo Mitchell-Brown has joined the company as Head of Industry Engagement. Mitchell-Brown will play an important role in facilitating change to address the rapidly evolving entertainment industry.

Extreme Reach Production Solutions

Mitchell-Brown brings to Extreme Reach a wealth of knowledge and expertise garnered from 20-plus years in the entertainment industry. She spent 20 years at Entertainment Partners, first as VP and then as SVP of Operations, a role that honed her skills in internal and external leadership, production management and production finance. Throughout her career, Mitchell-Brown has been deeply involved with the production community, serving on the board of New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) and as Chair of the New York Production Alliance (NYPA). In 2018 she co-founded "Give Film," an organization focused on creating content for change. Her philanthropic work over the years has included local organizations near her home in New Jersey, always with a commitment to highlighting the strength and experience of others in the community.

"Flo is a terrific addition to the ERPS team," said Gaurav Agarwal, ER's Corporate Development Officer. "She provides a critical perspective as we continue to leverage the deep resources of Extreme Reach's 750 professionals to bring about innovation, efficiency, and streamlined solutions to the entertainment industry."

"The dream team is coming together at Extreme Reach Production Solutions," said Mitchell-Brown. "Working with thought leaders in the industry to address the rapidly evolving entertainment industry and facilitate change is a dream assignment for me."

About Extreme Reach

In addition to being the third largest Employer of Record (EOR) in the US, Extreme Reach (ER) has revolutionized the way marketers and their agencies control the deployment of creative assets and how the media sources those ads to execute campaigns across the complex media landscape. The company's creative asset management platform, AdBridge™, is built upon a decade of innovation—seamlessly integrating video ad serving, linear TV distribution, OTT/CTV delivery and Talent & Rights management.

With over 13 million ad creative assets in its care, every path to any screen is built right inside. Nearly 800 team members in 19 offices worldwide ensure success for major brands and their agencies. ER connects the buy and sell sides of the advertising ecosystem, simplifying and speeding campaign activation for every team involved.

About Extreme Reach Production Solutions

Extreme Reach's Production Solutions (ERPS) division focuses on disrupting and transforming the entertainment payroll industry with innovative solutions built on a robust and flexible technology stack and driven by experienced, client-focused professionals. ERPS assumes the role of employer of record (EOR) for above- and below-the-line workers in the entertainment industry such as cast, crew, and support departments, as well as staff. As an EOR, it is responsible for administrative obligations such as complex payroll calculation, issuance of paychecks, benefits management, ACA compliance management, the submission and management of worker's compensation claims, and unemployment insurance. The division also addresses payroll paperwork, taxes, deductions and crew and performer union benefits contributions in all 50 states and Canada.

Media Contact:

Seth Menacker

Clarity PR

+1 201 638 7561

232812@email4pr.com

SOURCE Extreme Reach Production Solutions