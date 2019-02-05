Extreme to Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on February 13th Investor Day

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks® ("Extreme") (Nasdaq: EXTR), a software-driven networking company, today announced that Ed Meyercord, President and Chief Executive Officer, will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Company is ringing the bell in celebration of its Investor Day, also being held at the Nasdaq MarketSite on February 13.

"We are excited to participate in the Opening Bell ceremony and for the opportunity to connect with and update investors, customers and partners on the journey we began in 2015 to transform and scale our business. We have never been in a stronger position to help our customers with their digital transformation initiatives, and to help them manage the proliferation of data and growth of connected devices. With our innovative mix of technology, services and support – and our focus on cloud and applications – our customers have the right partner to create incredible outcomes that will sustain and grow their businesses well into the future," said Ed Meyercord, CEO of Extreme.

In addition to live television coverage, the Nasdaq Stock Market will stream the Opening Bell ceremony on its website: https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live.

