Extreme Weather Events on the Rise, Esurance Helps Consumers Prepare

In 2018, there were 14 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disaster events across the United States, with a total cost of $91 billion. To help consumers stay safe this disaster season, Esurance teamed up with Bonnie Schneider, meteorologist and author of the book Extreme Weather, who has the following tips on how to prepare for Mother Nature's worst.

It's critical to get your basic disaster supplies and paperwork together, which include things like a three-day supply of non-perishable food and water, photocopies of credit cards and ID, first aid kit, flashlight, radio and batteries.

Create a family disaster plan for everyone living in the home, including how to evacuate people and pets. Also, agree on a meeting place that's out of harm's way, should your family be separated.

In case of loss of power, be sure your electronics are fully charged upon getting word that a storm is coming—as technology can provide key information during a disaster.

Subscribe to alert services. Many communities now have systems that will send instant text alerts or e-mails to let residents know about bad weather, road closings and local emergencies. Sign up by visiting your local Office of Emergency Management website.

Severe hail storms are becoming much more prevalent, so if hail is a threat, make sure your pets are inside, your car is in the garage and there aren't any outings planned where your family could get stuck outside.

Going through a natural disaster can be devastating, and not having the right insurance coverage can make that experience significantly more painful. Esurance offers tools and services to make getting the right coverage simple and affordable. For starters, consumers can save up to 10 percent for bundling auto and home insurance, and if both are damaged in the same disaster, only one deductible will be applied.

Here are some other ways Esurance works to make disaster prep and recovery as painless as possible:

Photo Claims* – It can be a hassle to wait for an adjuster to come out, especially if a recent weather event makes travel difficult. With photo claims, just snap a few photos of a car's damage and submit them for an estimate, making it possible to get a claim processed much faster (sometimes in as little as one day).

– It can be a hassle to wait for an adjuster to come out, especially if a recent weather event makes travel difficult. With photo claims, just snap a few photos of a car's damage and submit them for an estimate, making it possible to get a claim processed much faster (sometimes in as little as one day). Coverage Counselor® – It's important to be properly protected before a disaster strikes, but the only way to do that is to take the guesswork out of choosing the right coverage for individual needs. Esurance makes everything straightforward and understandable with Coverage Counselor, an online tool that explains coverages to consider in words that make sense.

– It's important to be properly protected before a disaster strikes, but the only way to do that is to take the guesswork out of choosing the right coverage for individual needs. Esurance makes everything straightforward and understandable with Coverage Counselor, an online tool that explains coverages to consider in words that make sense. Simple Mobile App – An easy-to-use mobile app is essential for quick recovery, especially if phone lines are down. The Esurance mobile app can be used to file a claim, pay bills, request a tow and access insurance ID cards**.

For more tips and information about natural disaster prep, visit www.esurance.com/disasterprep.

*Photo Claims is not available in all states or for all types of claims

**Digital IDs are not accepted as proof of insurance in all states

About Esurance®

Esurance offers auto, homeowners, motorcycle, and renters insurance that's surprisingly painless. With an easy-to-use mobile app, helpful online tools like photo claims and Coverage Counselor®, and knowledgeable experts, Esurance is making insurance simple, transparent and affordable. And as a member of the Allstate family*, Esurance benefits from over 90 years of industry expertise and support, so dependable auto and home insurance is just a click, call, or tap away. For more information, visit esurance.com or call 1-800-ESURANCE (1-800-378-7262).

*Allstate products are not available through Esurance

Media Contact

Mira Dix

mdix@esurance.com

415-277-4162

SOURCE Esurance

Related Links

http://www.esurance.com

