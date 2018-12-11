Extreme Wrestling Legends DVD Series Coming December 11th via MVD Entertainment Group
NEW YORK, Dec. 11. 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Four titles from Extreme Wrestling Legends PPV series will be released on DVD on December 11th via MVD Entertainment Group. The series was created by former ECW General Manager and Urban Wrestling Federation owner Steve Karel.
After the demise of ECW, Karel went on to promote a multitude of major "extreme" wrestling shows with some of the biggest former stars of ECW. From these shows and other acquisitions, Karel built extensive libraries of wrestling footage totaling over 1,000 hours of content. This content is the basis for the DVD line which features footage dating back to the early 2000s, mainly never-before-seen matches.
Extreme Wrestling Legends: Public Enemy The Extreme Originators RIP
- The Public Enemy vs Joey Matthews & Christina York
- The Public Enemy vs Ian & Axl Rotten
- Tribute to Flyboy Rocco Rock
- Johnny Grunge vs Rockin Rebel
Extreme Wrestling Legends: The Violent Sabu
- Sabu vs "Pitbull" Gary Wolf
- Sabu vs Jerry Lynn
- Sabu vs Al Snow
Extreme Wrestling Legends: New Jack & Sandman, Extreme Bloodshed
- The Sandman & Bill Alfonso vs. Sabu & Tod Gordon
- Sandman vs Raven with Jack Victory
- New Jack vs. The Sandman vs. Sabu
Extreme Wrestling Legends: Rob Van Dam & Raven, The Original Feud
- Raven vs Pitbull Gary Wolf in a Dog Collar Match
- Rob Van Dam vs. Balls Mahoney
- Raven vs. The Sandman
- Rob Van Dam vs. Nova
