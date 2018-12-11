Extreme Wrestling Legends DVD Series Coming December 11th via MVD Entertainment Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 11. 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Four titles from Extreme Wrestling Legends PPV series will be released on DVD on December 11th via MVD Entertainment Group. The series was created by former ECW General Manager and Urban Wrestling Federation owner Steve Karel.

After the demise of ECW, Karel went on to promote a multitude of major "extreme" wrestling shows with some of the biggest former stars of ECW. From these shows and other acquisitions, Karel built extensive libraries of wrestling footage totaling over 1,000 hours of content. This content is the basis for the DVD line which features footage dating back to the early 2000s, mainly never-before-seen matches.

Extreme Wrestling Legends: Public Enemy The Extreme Originators RIP

The Public Enemy vs Joey Matthews & Christina York

& The Public Enemy vs Ian & Axl Rotten

Tribute to Flyboy Rocco Rock

Johnny Grunge vs Rockin Rebel

Extreme Wrestling Legends: The Violent Sabu

Sabu vs "Pitbull" Gary Wolf

Sabu vs Jerry Lynn

Sabu vs Al Snow

Extreme Wrestling Legends: New Jack & Sandman, Extreme Bloodshed

The Sandman & Bill Alfonso vs. Sabu & Tod Gordon

vs. Sabu & Sandman vs Raven with Jack Victory

New Jack vs. The Sandman vs. Sabu

Extreme Wrestling Legends: Rob Van Dam & Raven, The Original Feud

Raven vs Pitbull Gary Wolf in a Dog Collar Match

Rob Van Dam vs. Balls Mahoney

vs. Balls Mahoney Raven vs. The Sandman

Rob Van Dam vs. Nova

