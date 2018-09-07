Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market by Type (Low-Density, High-Density), End-use Industry (Automotive, Packaging, Building & Construction), Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The increasing demand for XPP foam from the automotive end-use industry is expected to drive the growth of the XPP foam market.





In terms of value, the global XPP foam market is estimated to be USD 751.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1048.8 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2018 and 2023.







Based on type, the low-density type segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the XPP foam market in 2018. The low-density XPP foam market growth is driven by the increasing demand from automotive, protective packaging, and insulation applications. The automotive industry dominates the consumption of low-density XPP foam. The use of low-density XPP foam in automotive applications helps in impact protection and weight reduction of vehicles.







Based on end-use industry, the automotive segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the XPP foam market in 2018. XPP foam is highly demanded in automotive and packaging end-use industries. The automotive end-use industry dominates the overall XPP foam market. XPP foam is widely used in bumpers, floor acoustic barriers, sun visors, side door panels as energy absorbers, headliners, and so on. It is becoming a preferred choice in the automotive end-use industry as it offers high impact strength while enabling weight reduction to increase the fuel efficiency.







APAC is estimated to account for a major share of the overall XPP foam market in 2018. The dominance of APAC is mainly backed by the rapid economic growth and growth of automotive, packaging, building & construction, and other end-use industries in the region. Rapid industrialization coupled with the improved standard of living also positively influences the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the high growth of the emerging economies and increasing disposable income in APAC make it an attractive market for various end-use industries, and subsequently the XPP foam market. However, the lack of awareness and rising prices of extruded polypropylene foam are considered as the major restraints for the growth of the XPP foam market.







Key global players of the XPP foam market are Borealis (Austria), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), BASF (Germany), Sekisui Voltek (US), Sonoco Products (US), DS Smith Plc (UK), NMC SA (Belgium), Pregis LLC (US), and Zotefoams Plc (UK). There is a high competition among these market players, and they focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies to increase their market share and regional footprint.





Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction







2 Research Methodology







3 Executive Summary







4 Premium Insights







4.1 Attractive Opportunities in XPP Foam Market



4.2 XPP Foam Market, By End-Use Industry



4.3 XPP Foam Market: Developed vs Developing Countries



4.4 XPP Foam Market in APAC, By Major Countries and End-Use Industries



4.5 XPP Foam Market Share, By Key Countries







5 Market Overview







5.1 Introduction



5.2 Market Dynamics



5.2.1 Drivers



5.2.1.1 Superior Properties and Recyclability of XPP Foams



5.2.1.2 Demand for Superior Foams in Growing Automotive Industry



5.2.2 Restraints



5.2.2.1 Less Awareness About XPP Foams



5.2.2.2 High Price of XPP Foam



5.2.3 Opportunities



5.2.3.1 High Growth Potential in Emerging Countries



5.2.3.2 Growing Applications in Various End-Use Industries



5.2.4 Challenges



5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices



5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants



5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes



5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers



5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers



5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry







6 Macroeconomic Indicators







6.1 Introduction



6.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP



6.3 Trends in the Automotive Industry







7 XPP Foam Market, By Type







7.1 Introduction



7.2 Low-Density XPP Foam (40-200 Kg/M3)



7.3 High-Density XPP Foam (200-600 Kg/M3)







8 XPP Foam Market, By End-Use Industry







8.1 Introduction



8.2 Automotive



8.3 Packaging



8.4 Building & Construction



8.5 Others







9 XPP Foam Market, By Region







10 Competitive Landscape







10.1 Overview



10.2 Market Ranking of Key Players



10.3 Competitive Scenario



10.4 Investment & Expansion



10.5 Merger & Acquisition



10.6 New Product Launch



10.7 Partnership & Collaboration







11 Company Profiles (Foam/Resin)







11.1 Borealis



11.2 Mitsui Chemicals



11.3 BASF



11.4 JSP Corporation



11.5 Sekisui Voltek



11.6 Pregis



11.7 Sonoco



11.8 DS Smith



11.9 NMC SA



11.10 Zotefoams



11.11 Toray Industries



11.12 Braskem



11.13 Sumitomo Chemical



11.14 Sohner Plastics



11.15 Furukawa Electric





For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l3v9lm/extruded?w=5







Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

