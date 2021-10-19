Extruders Market worth $11.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Extruders Market by Extruder Type (Single-Screw, Twin-Screw, Ram), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer Goods), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Extruders Market is projected to reach USD 11.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% from USD 9.3 billion in 2021. This growth is primarily triggered by the increasing demand from the building & construction industry. APAC is the largest extruders market due to the stringent industrial standardizations pertaining to the high growth of the building & construction industry in the emerging countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region is estimated to be the most populated in the world, which creates immense opportunity for the extruders market to grow.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=20805066

Browse in-depth TOC on "Extruders Market"

203 – Tables

51 – Figures

212 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/extruder-market-20805066.html

Single-Screw Extruder is the largest extruder type of extruders market.

The Single-Screw extruders are expected to continue to account for a leading share during the forecast period, owing to their low maintenance cost and flexibility in extruding common materials, such as HDPE, LDPE, PP, and polycarbonate. Single-Screw extruders are used for manufacturing products, such as extruded sheets, films, pipes, fibers, and profiles. The increasing use of plastic-based products in end-use industries, such as building & construction, consumer goods, medical, agriculture, and transportation, are driving the demand for Single-Screw extruders, globally.

Building & Construction is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of the extruders market during the forecast period.

Building & Construction is the largest end-use industry of the extruders market; in terms of value, in the global market in 2020. The demand for extruders in this industry is expected to increase mainly due to growing infrastructure spending in developing economies, such as China, India, Brazil, and the Middle Eastern countries. Extruders are used for manufacturing products, such as insulations, soffits, pipes, cable sheathing, architectural framing, door & window frames, shop fronts, and wall cladding, which are used in interior and exterior foundations in the building & construction industry. The growth of the building & Construction end-use industry is primarily triggered by the huge demand from the APAC region.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=20805066

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for extruders during the forecast period.

APAC is the largest market for extruders, followed by North America and Europe. The region is an emerging market for extruders, and it is mainly attributed to a high economic growth rate, followed by heavy investment across industries such as oil & gas, automotive, infrastructure, chemical, steel, and military, among others. With economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets, the demand is shifting to the APAC region. The high economic growth in the emerging countries and increasing disposable income of people in the region make APAC an attractive market for extruders. The increasing population and growing demand for various extruded products in APAC are primarily responsible for the high demand for extruders in the region.

The key market players profiled in the report include The Japan Steel Works Ltd. (Japan), Hilenbrand Inc. (US), Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd (Japan), KraussMaffei Group GmbH (Germany), Battenfeld-Cincinnati (Germany), NFM (US), Clextral (France), and Leistritz AG (Germany) among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=20805066

Browse Adjacent Market: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Injection Molding Machine Market by Machine Type (Hydraulic, All-electric, and Hybrid), Clamping Force (0-200, 201-500 and Above 500), Product Type (Plastic, Rubber and Metals), End-use industry (Automotive, Packaging) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/injection-molding-machine-market-14623149.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/extruder-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/extruder.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets