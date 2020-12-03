Exude, Inc. Announces Dan Gallagher as Managing Director of its Human Capital Practice

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exude, Inc., a consulting firm specializing in Employee Benefits, Human Resources, Diversity/Equity/Inclusion, and Training & Development, announced today the addition of Dan Gallagher as Managing Director of the Human Capital practice. An accomplished executive with deep talent in development and organizational effectiveness experience, Gallagher will focus on Exude's growth strategy, product innovation, and delivery excellence.



"Dan is an extraordinary person, a thought leader, and an exceptional builder. With his rich experience in growing inclusive leaders and organizations, we'll benefit from this internally as we continue to scale, and our clients will benefit from his ability to deliver results. Having Dan partner with Alison [Diflorio, Managing Partner] and the rest of our team, well-positions us to meet the increased demand we're seeing, while also continuing to innovate," said Marcos Lopez, Founder and CEO.



Prior to joining Exude in 2020, Gallagher worked at Comcast for 19 years. At Comcast Cable he focused on development strategies (leadership, DEI, HR, etc.) and workforce of the future initiatives. At Comcast Spectacor he worked in operations leading business transformation, including the launch of a new brand (Spectra), the standardization of back-office operations, and a new client experience strategy. Prior to that, Gallagher has worked in the consulting, banking, higher education, and publishing industries.



Dan will lead three core areas: (1) Human Resources Consulting, including strategy, project management, outsourcing, and employee experience, (2) Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, including training, coaching, consulting, and employee experience surveys, and (3) Training & Development, including leadership development, coaching, and learning strategies.



"Exude has a strong mission and set of values, a rich history of client satisfaction, and a highly talented team. I am so excited to join a firm that at this moment in time is so deeply committed to creating more inclusive employee experiences in a way that positively impacts individuals, organizations, and communities. Our interdependent approach to how we connect DEI, leadership, and wellbeing to each other is truly unique and cares for the whole person." says Dan Gallagher, Managing Director.



Exude, Inc., founded in 1996, is a consulting firm that focuses on all things people in the areas of: Employee Benefits, HR, Diversity/Equity/Inclusion, and Training & Development. We have a firm belief that when we help your people be the best versions of themselves, your company will be its best. Our integrated approach leverages our team of experts to improve your employee and customer experiences while driving greater business results. Today, Exude has 450+ clients ranging from small startups to large businesses. We take pride in our Philly roots, we take pride in the 150+ nonprofits we partner with, and we take pride in being really good at All Things People.



