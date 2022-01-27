Exyte Closes 2021 with Record Order Intake

STUTTGART, Germany, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte, a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of facilities for high-tech industries, closed its financial year 2021 with a record order intake of over €8 billion, an increase of more than 100% year-over-year.

With the continued focus on clients in markets with secular growth, from the semiconductor industry and life sciences to data centers, Exyte's growth is sky-rocketing, continuously reaching new record levels. Exyte had already achieved a record order intake in the first nine months of 2021, amounting to €5.1 billion (9M/2020: €3.2 billion), and continued with a significant order increase for the fourth quarter of 2021, thus exceeding expectations.

Dr. Wolfgang Büchele, CEO of Exyte, states: "Our strategic focus is driving our business at Exyte. We have been awarded projects for facilities which manufacture semiconductors, batteries, and biopharmaceutical products, products that are continuously high in demand. Supporting our business and enabling further success are internal projects which are harmonizing and optimizing our processes. As a rapidly growing company, we are also looking to fill around 1,500 positions worldwide this year and are offering attractive job opportunities on the world's largest and most sophisticated projects."

The ongoing semiconductor and battery boom as well as the need for biopharmaceutical facilities and data centers will continue to accelerate Exyte's growth. "We entered 2022 with an order backlog of well over €6 billion, an increase of more than 100% when compared to the previous year, putting Exyte in a very comfortable position at the start of a new year," says Peter Schönhofer, CFO at Exyte. "Newly awarded projects in our focus industries and a very well filled opportunity pipeline will secure another record-breaking year for Exyte in 2022."

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering and delivery of facilities for high-tech industries. With a history of more than 100 years, the company has developed a unique expertise in cleanroom and related manufacturing technology. Exyte has a truly global footprint, serving the most technically demanding clients in markets such as semiconductors, batteries, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. The company offers a full range of services from consulting to the managing of turnkey solutions – delivered to the highest quality and safety standards. Solving the most complex challenges, Exyte forges trusted, long-lasting relationships with its clients. In 2020, Exyte generated sales of EUR 4.1 billion with around 4,900 highly experienced and motivated employees. The company is ideally positioned to further strengthen its market leadership with its broad industry insight and its exceptional talents.

Contact

Adriana Williams

Vice President Corporate Communications

& Investor Relations

+49 711 8804 1489

[email protected]

www.exyte.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487100/Exyte_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Exyte