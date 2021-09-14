EY Accelerate for RISE with SAP will help organizations prepare for what's next

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces EY Accelerate, a suite of accelerators, tools and services that will support clients on their journey to the cloud with RISE with SAP, a comprehensive, intelligent and customer-specific SAP offering.

EY Accelerate includes EY Phase 0, a detailed digital transformation and business case development offering, EY solutions from tax, cyber, risk and other lines of business, as well as accelerators, such as the EY Intelligent Transformation Platform and EY Intelligent Industry solutions, and technical migration tools and services that help organizations build intelligent enterprises and innovate for the future. EY Accelerate combines services, assets and solutions to support clients in driving their cloud strategies and vision. Leveraging the EY Intelligent Delivery Platform, EY Accelerate helps clients align their strategy and move their intelligent enterprise into the cloud.

RISE with SAP provides clients with a simplified approach to creating an intelligent enterprise. Aligning EY Accelerate with SAP's offering combines EY industry knowledge and business transformation experience to help clients establish and implement cloud strategies via RISE with SAP to accelerate digital transformation.

Hanne Jesca Bax, EY EMEIA Markets & Accounts Leader and EY Global SAP Executive Sponsor, says:

"The transformation imperative is urgent, challenging and opportunity rich. Leaders are reframing their businesses to adapt to a new landscape by innovating their business model, elevating their customer experience, and finding new ways to leverage data and technology. Transformative change creates exponential value that lasts. EY believes successful transformations place humans at the center of their organization, leverage technology at speed and innovate at scale. EY Accelerate for RISE with SAP supports our clients' vision and accelerates positive change, from fast tracking the adoption of intelligent technology and new ways of working, to pivoting quickly to evolve with changing consumer expectations, while creating more engaging experiences."

By positioning EY capabilities to RISE with SAP, EY teams are building flexible value chains, innovating with industry best practices, and providing clients the ability to understand and act on the sentiments of their customers, employees and ecosystem. These processes help organizations manage their environmental impact, grow more resilient, profitable and sustainable.

Brian Duffy, President of Cloud, SAP, says:

"There is no RISE with SAP without the support of our vast ecosystem. We have been so impressed with the way in which EY is embracing the offering through the launch of EY Accelerate, designing a way for our customers to both embark on, and advance, their business transformation journeys. The focus and resources that EY has invested in this move shows the value of RISE with SAP and the impact it can have on organizations, regardless of industry or cloud readiness. With the right expertise and experience from collaborators such as the EY organization and with the momentum continuing to build as RISE with SAP evolves and matures, together we will power an acceleration of cloud adoption and business growth, globally, like never before."

EY also recently announced a collaboration with SAP on the innovation of industry cloud solutions, including insurance, banking, life sciences and energy, to help drive clients' digital transformation.

