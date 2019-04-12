EY Announces Aptive Environmental CEO Vess Pearson an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Finalist in Utah Region

"I've always been proud of the work that we have done for our customers and the efforts of our fantastic employees as we've grown Aptive together," said Pearson. "Being recognized myself is an unexpected and humbling experience, but one I'm grateful for."

Aptive Environmental was founded by Pearson and his long-time business partner, David Royce, in 2015. The company has grown quickly, posting $137 million in revenue in 2018 with projections to exceed $188 million in 2019. It is currently ranked the 11th largest pest control company in the nation out of more than 20,000 competitors. In addition to his focus on business, Pearson has been heavily involved in giving back to the community. Last year alone, Aptive donated more than $425,000 to various charities and organizations, and plans to continue helping those around them as they grow.

Entrepreneur of the Year is now in its 33rd year and has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world. Award winners will be announced at a special black tie gala event on June 15, 2019 at The Grand America Hotel.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum® , the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Aptive Environmental

Aptive Environmental provides environmentally responsible residential and commercial pest services to more than 2,000 cities across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor's 2019 100 Best Places to Work in America, and was ranked the 11th-largest pest control company in the nation by Pest Control Technology (PCT) magazine out of more than 20,000 competitors. In addition, Aptive is a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program, is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation "Nothing But Nets" to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

In the Utah Region, local sponsors include Corporate Alliance, Digital Bytes Production & Design, Diversified Insurance Group, Links Consulting, Silicon Slopes, Strong & Hanni Law Firm, The Community Foundation of Utah, The Summit Group and Utah Business.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY's Growth Markets Network

EY's worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we've helped many of the world's most dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/gm or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth .

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

