EY Announces Ara Petrosyan of LA Solar Group as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Greater Los Angeles Award Winner

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that CEO Ara Petrosyan of LA Solar Group was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Greater Los Angeles Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Ara Petrosyan based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Ara Petrosyan receives the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Award.

LA Solar Group (LASG) is one of the fastest-growing solar companies in the country. LA Solar's engineers including their founder and CEO who is a builder and electrical engineer himself aid in creating a leading service provider. LA Solar is an award-winning engineering and consulting company. LASG founded a revolutionary online training academy that supports the development and training of our staff prior to ever stepping on a roof.

LA Solar Group is proud to announce their newest branch in Dallas, Texas as of May 2022, making it their 6th branch to date. LASG stands out because of its engineering prowess and problem-solving ability. Ara, an electrical engineer himself, even has a patent for a Smart Main Panel that he has designed. This panel, which is essentially a combination of components that helps accelerate the solar installation process - will significantly reduce the cost of solar system installation and increase home value through a streamlined look and functionality. LASG is proud of its in-house manufacturing & financing (Sol Fund) which focuses on accessibility - allowing anyone with any budget or credit to go Solar.

As a passionate innovator, Ara Petrosyan started his business as a one-crew operation and sought to hire people who were aligned with an installation and engineering mentality to carry out his vision of bringing renewable energy to both residential, commercial and industrial roofs. LA Solar Group now counts 132 employees and 11 years of service.

"Internal consumption is a killer of the growth of your business" - Ara Petrosyan

As a Greater Los Angeles award winner, Ara Petrosyan will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

