EY Announces Brad Bonham and Matt Davis of Walker Edison as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Utah Region Award Winner

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Brad Bonham (CEO) and Matt Davis (COO) of Walker Edison were named as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Utah Region Award winners. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those entrepreneurial leaders who are excelling in overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Brad Bonham and Matt Davis were selected by an independent panel of judges. The award was announced through the program's first-ever virtual awards gala, hosted by Deborah Norville, anchor of Inside Edition, on October 6, 2020.

Walker Edison CEO Brad Bonham said of the award, "Walker Edison has turned into something beyond our wildest dreams. From inception, we've aimed to be best in class at what we do: we are a data-enabled e-commerce drop ship partner to the nation's largest e-tailers. But there is only one reason why two people like us receive a prestigious award like the EY Entrepreneur of the Year: our team members at Walker Edison. We are extraordinarily grateful for their efforts and we thank them for the amazing results we've achieved as an organization over the years, including the philanthropic work led by them in communities all over the world. Thank you to EY for allowing us to be part of such a great program, recognizing amazing entrepreneurs the world over!"

Since 1986, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and tenacity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Brad and Matt will both go on to become a lifetime members of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a Utah Region award winner, Brad and Matt are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced Thursday, November 19, during a virtual awards gala. The awards are the culminating event of this year's virtual Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

About Walker Edison:

Since its establishment in 2006, Walker Edison has become a leading partner and drop-ship solution for the biggest names in e-commerce. Driven by data, we strive to cultivate a culture that inspires our customers to Live Outside the Box™ with innovative furniture. Walker Edison is a global organization with operations in Brazil, Asia, the UK, and Germany.

