EY Announces Capital Rx CEO and Co-Founder AJ Loiacono as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New York Award Finalist

"Everyone supports the idea of better healthcare, but that transformation has proven to be an elusive goal that requires multigenerational patience. I have spent the majority of my adult life studying the pharmaceutical supply chain, making it my life's work to develop an ethical pricing model and modern infrastructure to deliver affordable medications to all Americans," said Loiacono. "It's a great privilege to be honored as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year New York Award finalist and recognized for the real-life impacts this company has made on the world."

Capital Rx is considered the fastest-growing healthcare company in the country, serving more than one million lives across its customer base of payor entities, employers, unions, health systems, and municipalities. It grew by 400% in 2020 and doubled in size in 2021. Capital Rx's growth can be attributed to its technology-driven innovations which eliminate arbitrary prescription drug price variability. Its JUDI ™ platform, the industry's first cloud-based Enterprise Pharmacy Platform (EPP), manages every administrative workflow to reduce costs and ensure the highest level of care is delivered at the lowest price point. As a result, Capital Rx has achieved a 96 NPS score, compared to the industry average of 14 in healthcare.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 22, 2022. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni, and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is built around the mission of changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced. A health technology company daring to reimagine the pharmacy benefits industry, Capital Rx is executing on that mission through its Clearinghouse Model® - the first equitable framework for drug pricing. Capital Rx's enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI™, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, enabling patient engagement, and increasing efficiency to achieve the highest standards of clinical care. For more information, visit www.cap-rx.com .

