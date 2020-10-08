EY Announces Carol Hollowell of Switchpoint Community Resource Center as an Entrepreneur of the Year® 2020 Utah Region Award Winner

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Executive Director Carol Hollowell of Switchpoint Community Resource Center was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Utah Region Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those entrepreneurial leaders who are excelling in overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Carol Hollowell was selected by an independent panel of judges. The award was announced through the program's first-ever virtual awards gala, hosted by Deborah Norville, anchor of Inside Edition, on October 6, 2020.

"I am extremely honored to be included among the outstanding innovative entrepreneurs in the Utah Region. It is gratifying to see those serving homeless and disadvantaged populations being recognized and valued. Humanity is where it is at for me and I will remain Unstoppable in those endeavors," said Hollowell.

Switchpoint Community Resource Center is designed to empower individuals to lead productive independent lives – by addressing the underlying causes of homelessness and poverty, providing individual case management to support them on their journey to self-sufficiency.

Since 1986, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and tenacity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Carol Hollowell will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources

About Switchpoint Community Resource Center

Switchpoint Community Resource Center has been in existence since 2014 providing temporary shelter and support for the homeless community in Washington County. Additional services include job-training programs through their Thrift Store, Food Pantry and Bed 'n' Biscuits Pet Daycare facility. Also offering mental health and addiction recovery support. Beyond food and shelter, Switchpoint CRC is a stepping-stone to independence for those experiencing homelessness, helping to make poverty a temporary situation. For more information visit https://switchpointcrc.org/

