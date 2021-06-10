EY Announces Chad Mattix of Kinettix, Inc. as an Entrepreneur of The Year® 2021 East Central Award Finalist

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Chad Mattix, CEO and Founder of Kinettix, Inc., was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 East Central Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

Chad Mattix Founder and CEO Kinettix Global Field Techs

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated by a panel of independent judges based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Chad Mattix is honored to be named as a finalist. "The Kinettix mission is made possible due to our incredible team of industry executives backed by exceptional project coordinators and managers. All of us firmly believe that advancements like our Dispatch1 platform show that it is possible to transform the customer experience, even in an established industry such as IT field services," shared Mattix. Kinettix is an industry leader in providing IT field services anywhere on the globe. Their innovations in the field include on-demand management of labor-pool technicians and their Dispatch1 platform, which uses API integrations to create a transparent delivery system for their clients.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

About Kinettix

Kinettix is the go-to global leader in providing IT field technicians and break/fix dispatches to U.S.-based enterprises and managed service providers, anywhere, anytime. They bridge the gap between traditional staffing and a reliable contingent workforce.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America.

In East Central, sponsors also include PNC Bank, VRC, Oswald Companies and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Media Contact:

Rich Humphrey

502-419-0102

[email protected]

SOURCE Kinettix

Related Links

https://www.kinettix.com/

