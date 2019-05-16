EY Announces David Kelleher and Ed Tourtellotte of 4G Clinical as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Finalists in New England

WELLESLEY, Mass., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY announced that David Kelleher and Ed Tourtellotte, co-founders of 4G Clinical, are finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the New England region. Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., the program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. David Kelleher and Ed Tourtellotte were selected as finalists by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 26 at the Westin Waterfront in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kelleher and Tourtellotte founded 4G Clinical, a cutting-edge randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) company in 2015 to bring crucial medicines to those who need them, faster.

"Our vision is grounded in its purpose, and it will never be finished," says David Kelleher, CEO of 4G Clinical. "Whether it is RTSM, forecasting or any other facet of a clinical trial, it can always be done better, faster, safer. As the business evolves, the measurement of success continues to be the patient impact."

"It is an absolute honor to be named a finalist for this distinguished award," says Ed Tourtellotte, CTO of 4G Clinical. "Bonded by personal obstacles and our mutual dedication to our purpose, we work together to keep things in perspective and overcome anything that gets in our way. The focus is and continues to be doing our part to disrupt clinical trials and impact the lives of patients."

Now in its 33rd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About 4G Clinical

4G Clinical is a leader in randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) for the global life sciences industry, offering the only fully cloud-based, 100% configurable and flexible solution utilizing natural language processing (NLP) and integrated supply forecasting. 4G Clinical is headquartered in the Boston Biotech corridor of Wellesley, MA, with offices in Europe and Asia. Learn more about 4G Clinical at www.4gclinical.com.

