EY Announces Henry Albrecht of Limeade as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Pacific Northwest Award Finalist

Award winners will be announced through a special virtual event on October 6, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. PDT and will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. This year, unstoppable entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees and others during the COVID-19 crisis will also be recognized for their courage, resilience and ingenuity.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

"Being unstoppable in a year like this – full of challenge and uncertainty – requires teamwork, humility, resilience and grit," said Albrecht. "At Limeade, we are fighting to help millions of people improve their well-being, engagement and inclusion in a time when they need it most. A more connected and humane employee experience is something worth fighting for. I am honored to be recognized during this challenging time, and I encourage entrepreneurs everywhere to rally behind their values and mission, now more than ever."

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November during a virtual awards gala. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

About Limeade

Limeade is an employee experience software company that helps build great places to work. The Limeade platform unifies employee well-being, engagement and inclusion solutions with industry-leading communications capabilities. Recognized for its own award-winning culture, Limeade helps every employee know their company cares. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com.

