EY Announces Henry Albrecht of Limeade as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Pacific Northwest Region Award Winner

"Being recognized in 2020 is especially meaningful, as we ride the high of our IPO into one of the most challenging business environments global businesses have faced," said Albrecht. "It's a good time for the resilience and sense of purpose on which we were founded. I am eternally grateful to everyone who has contributed to the Limeade mission, and to those who continue to fuel our company's growth today. Special thanks to EY and this year's judges, and congratulations to the other winners, finalists, dreamers and job creators in the great Pacific Northwest region."

It's a good time for the resilience and sense of purpose on which we were founded.

Since 1986, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and tenacity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Albrecht will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Raj Singh, Accolade

Chad Robins and Harlan Robins , Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

and , Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation David Wasielewski , Din Tai Fung Restaurant

, Din Tai Fung Restaurant Jessie Woolley-Wilson , DreamBox Learning

, DreamBox Learning Brian Mariotti , Funko

, Funko Kyle Stavig , Myers Container

, Myers Container Madeline Haydon , nutpods

, nutpods Ally and Scott Svenson , MOD Pizza

, MOD Pizza Matt Oppenheimer , Remitly

, Remitly Jill Nelson , Ruby Receptionists

, Ruby Receptionists Werner Nistler , Touchmark

As a Pacific Northwest Region award winner, Albrecht is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced Thursday, November 19, during a virtual awards gala. The awards are the culminating event of this year's virtual Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation.

In the Pacific Northwest Region, sponsors also include PNC Bank and Woodruff Sawyer.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/private

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy, transaction and consulting services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About Limeade

Limeade is an employee experience software company that helps build great places to work. The Limeade platform unifies employee well-being, engagement and inclusion solutions with robust communications capabilities. Recognized for its own award-winning culture, Limeade helps every employee know their company cares. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com.

SOURCE Limeade

Related Links

http://www.limeade.com

