EY Announces Limeade CEO and Founder Henry Albrecht as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Finalist in the Pacific Northwest Region

"Taking a novel idea and turning it into a thriving, high-growth business — and more importantly, a platform for improving the lives of millions of people — has been beyond fulfilling," said Albrecht. "Becoming an Entrepreneur of the Year® 2019 Award finalist is a true honor for all of us at Limeade and validates our commitment to go big on our dream to change the world of work forever."

Now in its 33rd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Limeade

Limeade is a software company that elevates the employee experience and helps build great places to work. The Limeade ONE platform offers employee well-being, engagement, inclusion and communications solutions in one seamless user experience. Recognized for its own award-winning culture, Limeade helps every employee know their company cares. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

