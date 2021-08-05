EY Announces Michael J. Hennessy Jr., President and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, as an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 New Jersey Award Winner

From the start of his career, Hennessy displayed a talent for creating engaging ways to serve health care professionals. Tweet this

"As part of a legacy that spans over three decades, I am honored to be recognized by EY US alongside the exceptional business leaders of my home state," Hennessy said. "It is a privilege to become a lifetime member of this exceptional group of trailblazers, but moreover, this recognition serves as a testament to the nimbleness of the entire MJH Life Sciences™ organization and what our teams have accomplished during the last year."

From the start of his career, Hennessy has displayed a talent for creating engaging ways to serve health care professionals, a skill that was in the foreground. This was further demonstrated by how he led the company during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he launched the MJH Life Sciences™ COVID-19 Coalition, a partnership with health care thought leaders devoted to providing insight about the pandemic and patient care, and Medical World News®, a first-of-its-kind news channel for health care professionals. Under Hennessy's leadership since 2019, MJH Life Sciences™ has grown to 60 brands, produced over 975 events, and reached 7.3 million unique monthly visitors online and 2 million via print.

As a New Jersey award winner, Hennessy will be eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®.

For more information on the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 New Jersey program, or to view the full list of winners, click here.

About MJH Life Sciences™

MJH Life Sciences™ is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more, visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

MJH Life Sciences™ Media Contact

Megan Ferguson

[email protected]

SOURCE MJH Life Sciences

Related Links

https://www.mjhlifesciences.com

