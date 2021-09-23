EY announces strengthened alliance with RSA to help organizations accelerate risk transformations with Archer

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces a strengthened alliance with RSA that is focused on risk management and cyber security. The alliance can help enterprises to accelerate their operational and IT risk transformation through the combined capabilities of Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) — a leader in risk management and cybersecurity consulting — and Archer, an RSA business and leader in integrated risk management solutions.

As businesses continue to digitize their systems and processes, developing cohesive and robust governance, risk and compliance (GRC) processes and solutions has become essential. EY US and Archer are working together to help organizations build their risk management and cybersecurity strategies. The alliance can help EY US and RSA clients develop and deploy scalable operational risk and cybersecurity transformation programs by deploying Archer's suite of GRC and integrated risk management offerings, combined in leading large risk and compliance transformations.

Marsha Reppy, EY Global and EY Americas Governance Risk Compliance Technology Leader, says:

"Today's complex digital landscape requires cohesive and comprehensive risk management and cybersecurity strategies supported by the right technologies. Leading consulting capabilities provided by EY teams can help enterprises harness the power of the Archer platform to gain business insights and simplify compliance and operational risk management programs."

The alliance is designed to help businesses across all industries tackle issues including the risk of regulatory actions, lack of risk-informed decision-making, and limited visibility and transparency of risk and compliance to stakeholders. With the EY US experience in building, deploying and managing risk management and cybersecurity programs using the Archer suite, EY US can help develop solutions supported by the platform. These include GRC, cybersecurity, third-party risk management (TPRM) and risk transformation as a service (RTaaS) solutions. By placing humans at the center of risk management and cybersecurity operations, EY US teams can help businesses leverage technology at speed while enabling innovation at scale.

Bill Diaz, CEO, Archer, says:

"The combination of the Archer suite and EY US leading risk management and cybersecurity consulting experience provides clients with skills and technology to establish a foundational GRC strategy that can evolve into integrated risk management with the needs of the business. Organizations are looking to better understand their operational risks as they accelerate their business transformation journeys, and together, Archer and EY US can help organizations fulfill this need."

