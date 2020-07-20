EY announces the win of three 2020 Microsoft Global Partner of the Year Awards

LONDON, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces the win of three 2020 Microsoft Global Partner of the Year Awards, including Global Advisory Services Partner of the Year, Global Energy Partner of the Year and Global Financial Services Partner of the Year. Recognized as one of the top Microsoft partners across the globe, EY is being awarded for excellence in innovation and implementation support of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

The Microsoft Global Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and provided exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards are classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

The Global Advisory Services Partner of the Year Award recognizes EY teams' global capabilities that provide valuable consulting and advisory services and solutions, using Microsoft technologies, innovation and robust skills to help clients digitally transform. This recognition also showcases EY teams' ability to successfully leverage multiple Microsoft solutions, such as Azure, to deploy solutions powered by Microsoft.

Of note, the award highlights EY teams' industry-leading global tax and audit Azure-based platforms, and specifically the EY Global Tax Platform (GTP), an automated cloud-enabled data management platform for enterprises to digitally transform tax. GTP is driving industry-wide innovation and disrupting the tax and finance market at speed, bringing together EY intellectual property and capabilities paired with Azure. In doing so, the platform seamlessly and quickly transforms tax and finance functions to reduce risk, help enable cost-efficient tax operations and provide increased value through data reuse, analytics, visualizations and more.

In addition, the Global Energy Partner of the Year Award recognizes extensive EY industry insights, combined with Microsoft's powerful cloud technologies, which have led to the development of two innovative digital energy solutions: EY Digital Energy Enablement Platform (EY DEEP) and EY UtilityWave. Both are designed to help energy companies improve performance, gain efficiencies and support better decision-making by helping enable data-driven decisions that allow them to thrive in this new energy-efficient world.

EY DEEP digitally integrates key processes across the oil and gas value chain – including complex well engineering, production and maintenance optimization, supply chain management and financial modeling – with a common data model to allow a broad extension of the platform across the organization. EY UtilityWave is an Internet of Things (IOT) and data platform that provides utility companies with the capabilities needed to address the biggest challenges of a digitized, dynamic energy system, in one business-focused platform.

Lastly, the Global Financial Services Partner of the Year Award highlights innovative services and solutions built on Microsoft technology, specifically designed for clients in the financial services sector. The award recognizes the EY Global Financial Crime platform, a scalable and secure solution developed with Microsoft, to help modernize banks' financial crime operations. Hosted on Azure, the platform of solutions helps banks of all sizes comply with the financial sector's enhanced regulatory and security demands, while helping improve risk management effectiveness, increase automation and reduce client onboarding time.

Jim Little, EY Global Microsoft Alliance Leader, says:

"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as the recipient of three noteworthy 2020 Microsoft Global Partner of the Year Awards. Across Consulting Services, Energy and Financial Services, as well as other broad functional and industry competencies, EY teams continue to collaborate with Microsoft to develop and provide innovative solutions, such as our Azure-based Global Tax Platform, which drives efficiency, value and risk reduction for the industry as a whole and disrupts the core delivery model. The awards also recognize EY value to industries, such as our Microsoft Azure and Power Platform-based offerings, EY DEEP, EY UtilityWave and the EY Global Financial Crime platform, which help accelerate clients' digital transformations and help create new business value. These awards validate EY teams' excellence in innovation and support implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology."

Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft, says:

"It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist."

For more information, please visit ey.com/microsoft.

