EY Announces Tim Neal of GoExpedi as an Entrepreneur of the Year® 2021 Gulf Coast Area Award Finalist

HOUSTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Tim Neal, co-founder and CEO of GoExpedi, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Gulf Coast Area Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

GoExpedi

Tim Neal was selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on August 4 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

"I am honored to be a finalist for one of the world's most prestigious business awards for entrepreneurs, Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® for the Gulf Coast Area Award," said Tim Neal, CEO of GoExpedi. "GoExpedi has grown exponentially since launching in 2017 due to our forward-thinking and innovative e-commerce tools we're applying to industrial sectors, which are experiencing a major benefit in terms of cost savings, efficiencies and data insights. For our hard work, inventiveness and growth success to be recognized among so many other visionaries in the Gulf Coast Area is truly an honor and humbling. I wish all my fellow entrepreneurs the best of luck for this year's awards and continued success."

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

ABOUT GOEXPEDI

Launched in 2017 and based in Houston, Texas, GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies with complete transparency on price, supplier choice and availability through its online e-commerce platform. The company's innovative supply chain model has created a business that delivers the right part, at the right time, overcoming a fundamental challenge for the industry. Staffed by experts with oilfield management experience and backed by innovative technology, GoExpedi is able to deliver an incredible service at a lower cost than traditional suppliers. For more information, visit www.goexpedi.com.

ABOUT ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. Ey.com/us/eoy

