EY launches new client service delivery center in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced today the official grand opening of its new client service delivery center in San Antonio, Texas. The center, located in Farinon Business Park, northwest of downtown near The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), will provide financial services, commercial and government public sector clients with expanded capabilities to help streamline and improve business processes, manage risk, achieve cost savings and maintain competitive advantage.

"EY is expanding client servicing options with this new San Antonio-based client service delivery center that brings technology, business process support and other professional services to our clients," said Bucky Feagans, EY Americas Advisory Service Delivery Center Leader. "The talent market in San Antonio is robust, with candidates from universities, the military and the general market, which greatly benefits our growing center workforce. It will provide professional growth opportunities and a work environment which promotes teaming and collaboration."

Michael Herrinton, Partner and EY US Government & Public Sector Leader, added, "As 'Military City USA,' San Antonio is an important investment in the growth of our business serving our clients in private industries such as financial services, and also the public sector, which includes the Federal Government and state and local clients."

By 2022, the EY center aims to employ over 500 people in the San Antonio market. The center also builds upon the firm's workplace model that provides various work arrangements to promote new forms of collaboration and empowers personnel. The space can help attract top talent to EY to bolster the firm's high-performing teams that serve clients and the community.

"The San Antonio Economic Development Foundation is proud to have worked with the EY team to recruit this new center to our community that will employ hundreds of San Antonians," said Michele Boggs, EVP of Business Development, San Antonio Economic Development Foundation. "The most gratifying part of our work as economic developers is seeing a project come to life. We look forward to supporting EY US as they continue to grow in a new part of our San Antonio community."

Judge Nelson Wolff, Bexar County, added, "The recent expansion of the EY client service delivery center model really helps our Bexar County to continue to grow and diversify. This is a marquee company with great career pathways for our residents."

