EY named a Leader for Microsoft Implementation Services by IDC MarketScape

LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EY has been named a worldwide Leader in Microsoft implementation services by IDC MarketScape.1

The EY organization was one of four named to the Leaders Category. According to the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Microsoft Implementation Services 2021 Vendor Assessment, IDC views the EY organization highly for its growth strategy, developing future functionality and offering road maps. IDC also highlighted the EY Microsoft Services Group's alignment with the EY strategy of helping clients achieve purpose-led transformation.2

The IDC MarketScape model is based on a comprehensive evaluation framework and set of parameters expected to be most conducive to success in providing Microsoft implementation services in both the short and long term. The report analyzes 13 Microsoft system integrators (SIs) with broad portfolios spanning IDC's research coverage and with global scale. The research is a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the characteristics that explain a vendor's success in the marketplace and help anticipate its ascendancy.3

Greg Jenko, EY Global and Americas Microsoft Services Group Leader, says:

"The EY organization is thrilled to be recognized by IDC MarketScape as a Leader in Microsoft implementation services. This achievement recognizes the breadth, depth and sophistication of the capabilities of the EY organization implementing Microsoft powered solutions – with the main objective to support clients on their digital transformation journeys and creating long-term value."

The analysis divides potential key measures for success into two primary categories – capabilities and strategies. The capabilities category highlights the "capabilities of the company and product today, here and now." The strategies category focuses on "high-level decisions and underlying assumptions about offerings, customer segments and business go-to-market plans for the next three to five years."4

Greg Sarafin, EY Global Alliances and Ecosystem Leader, says:

"Building off the solid growth of the EY Microsoft Services Group, this significant IDC MarketScape recognition highlights the strength of EY Microsoft-supported solutions and capabilities. This close collaboration with Microsoft is critical to powering the EY ecosystem and providing differentiated services for clients."

Ali Zaidi, Research Director, IT Consulting, Systems Integration, and Artificial Intelligence Services, IDC, says:

"The growth of the Microsoft implementation services market offers a broad set of capabilities and services to help enterprises leverage Microsoft technologies to meet business demands. The EY organization has been named a Leader for its focus on key technologies aimed to drive differential value and help clients achieve purpose-led transformation."

For more information, visit ey.com/microsoft.

