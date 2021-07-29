EY Names ActiveCampaign Founder and CEO as 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year

EY Entrepreneur of the Year is an award that recognizes highly ambitious and innovative leaders. It distinguishes great entrepreneurs who explore new ways to further their industry and make the business of others much more effective.

For Jason, the meaning of this attribute doesn't just mean he embodies it on his own, but rather to have this value embodied completely throughout the company. Jason and the ActiveCampaign team have worked tremendously to ensure an impactful and supportive employee environment that pushes forward more innovation.

Jason founded ActiveCampaign in 2003 after noticing a lack of meaningful connections between growing businesses and their customers, which translated to a loss in business growth and revenue opportunities for those companies. With a passion for small businesses and an understanding of the importance that comes with business and customer connections, Jason knew that a more meaningful system was needed for high-touch relationships at every stage of the customer life cycle.

ActiveCampaign highlights some of the huge accomplishments reached this year:

Surpassed 150,000 customers and 850 employees globally

Named a unicorn company with a valuation of over $3 billion with its $240 million Series C round

with its Series C round Announced investments in its employees and forthcoming expansions to its Dublin and Indianapolis offices, significantly increasing headcount and footprint in each of its hub locations

and offices, significantly increasing headcount and footprint in each of its hub locations Launched a $2 million developer fund in search of app developers for increased integrations

developer fund in search of app developers for increased integrations Won SIIA CODiE Award: Best Marketing Solution of 2021

Added Facebook Messenger, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Twilio SMS and Zendesk Sell to app integration ecosystem, surpassing 870 integrations

Created new automations, localized in six languages, totalling over 600 recipes in the automation library

Received the SaaSWorthy Award: Most Worthy Software, as well as Fastest Growing Marketing Automation, Most Popular and Highly Rated for Marketing Automation

Released new educational series "This Just Works" and YouTube Live series "Growth Decoded"

Supporting quotes

"Receiving this award is about much more than myself, it underscores the time and effort that every single ActiveCampaign employee has put in to help us, and most importantly, our customers, grow and scale quickly," said Jason VandeBoom. "ActiveCampaign continues to thrive because of the ecosystem we have created with our customers, partners and employees all over the world. We're on a mission to help businesses grow, and we plan to continue keeping our heads down to focus on that drive."

"EY is proud to celebrate these unstoppable entrepreneurs and welcome them into our global Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni community," said AJ Jordan, EY Americas Entrepreneur Of The Year Program Director. "Despite the unprecedented challenges of the past year, these heroic leaders have inspired us all with their unrivaled courage, ambition and unwavering commitment to their companies, clients and communities.

"ActiveCampaign's commitment to customer success and continual innovation has been evident throughout our time working together," said John Morrison, founder and senior consultant, ModeEffect . "Their seamless integrations and eagerness to include all available functionalities underscores their customer service commitment to the fullest. Huge congratulations to Jason and the entire ActiveCampaign team on this achievement!"

"With ActiveCampaign, I can always expect a human on the other side when I reach out for support, and that's so reassuring as an entrepreneur," said Cassandra Williams, ActiveCampaign user and founder and director of Education Innovation . "Working with a company that actually cares about my needs and my business' growth has been the key to my company's success. I can tell that level of care comes from every single person at ActiveCampaign."

Learn more

----------------

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 150,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 600+ pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation and CRM for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 870+ integrations including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM, and E-Commerce Personalization on G2.com and is the Top Rated Marketing Automation Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com .

Contact:

Erika Mertz

[email protected]

SOURCE ActiveCampaign