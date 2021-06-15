EY Names Michael J. Hennessy Jr., President and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, as an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 New Jersey Award Finalist

Hennessy was selected to be a part of the 35th class of unstoppable entrepreneurs who transform New Jersey and beyond. Tweet this

"While this last year presented challenges unlike any other, this prestigious acknowledgment serves as a true testament to the agility and dexterity of the organization as a whole," Hennessy said. "It is my privilege to continue building upon the legacy of my father, Mike Hennessy Sr., while simultaneously propelling the future of the health care, animal health, and industry sciences verticals through the continual production of top-tier content through integrated communication, education and research."

Since the beginning of his career, Hennessy has demonstrated his vision for creating new, engaging ways to serve health care professionals. Under Hennessy's leadership since 2019, MJH Life Sciences™ has grown to 60 brands, producing over 975 events and reaching 7.3 million unique visitors per month online and 2 million via print.

Entrepreneur of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of The Year Award in June 2022.

About MJH Life Sciences™

MJH Life Sciences™ is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. ey.com/us/eoy

